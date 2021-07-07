The Summit welcomes new Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie stores this fall





Reading time 2 minutes Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie soon available in The Summit. Photo via Tira Davis for Bham Now The top announced that Area and OFFLINE by Aerie will be opening new side-by-side locations this fall. Read on for all the details! A different company The essentials of the summer closet. Photo via Aerie’s Facebook Don’t you know Aerie? Aerie is a company that is not afraid to take risks. In fact, they were one of the first brands to stop using models in their campaigns. Instead, they highlight real women kissing in all aspects. Summit Marketing Director Jessica Aunt said the popular upscale lifestyle center is excited to welcome the Aeries lifestyle and positive body movement. She said Aeries’ dynamic in-store experience and diverse apparel lineup will continue to enhance the merchandise offering for shoppers. What’s Aerie like? There is something for everyone. Photo via Aerie’s Facebook Aerie is one of the fastest growing brands in the apparel industry. The brand is committed to creating collections of extraordinary merchandise while respecting the self-image of women. It offers underwear, apparel, swimwear, and athletic wear that flatter all body sizes and shapes to promote body positivity, empowerment, and confidence, while maintaining comfort. OFFLINE by Aerie Disconnect, exit. Photo via Aerie’s Facebook OFFLINE by Aerie is an extension brand of the popular Aeries sportswear line, Chill.Play.Move. It is made up of more than 250 pieces including: leggings

Arm sports

Biker shorts

Fleece

Accessories The pieces are available in several creative prints and many vibrant colors. New location details #AerieREAL takes the top. Photo via Tira Davis for Bham Now. The new 4,200 square foot Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie side-by-side locations will feature an open and welcoming storefront. The storefront will feature spaces for selfies, relaxation and fun experiences while customers enjoy shopping. The Summit is delighted to be part of the deployment of the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie side-by-side concept launched in the fall of 2020. An industry leader, always listening and meeting its customers wherever they are. can be found, licensed American Eagle Outfitters will launch OFFLINE in the midst of a pandemic, and we’re excited to welcome this customer-focused brand to our hub and state. Jake Datnoff, Rental Manager for Bayer Properties It is located next to Chuys Mexican Food. Here is more information on the new providers of The Summits Aerie. Want to keep up with all things The Summit? follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and subscribe to our FREE newsletter. Related

