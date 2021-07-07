Stock market today: Amazon raises the Nasdaq to a new record





Inventories returned from the somewhat slow holiday weekend. Slight drops on Tuesday ended winning streaks for a few major clues, although the Nasdaq managed to hit a new high. What weighed on investor optimism? The Institute for Supply Management’s services reading fell 3.9 points to 60.1 in June; anything over 50 signals expansion, so services are still improving, at a slower pace than in May. “June’s stock was a bit weaker than expected (Barclays 64.0; consensus 63.4),” Barclays economist Jonathan Millar said. “Today’s report suggests that supply bottlenecks remain acute amid very strong demand, slowing the transition of activity from goods to services.” Meanwhile, over the weekend, OPEC and its allies failed to agree on production increases, postponing talks indefinitely. While this initially drove US crude oil prices to six-year highs, they ended solidly negative, down 2.4% to $ 73.37 per barrel. the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.6% to 34,577) ended a four-day winning streak, while the S&P 500 (-0.2% to 4,343) failed to secure its eighth consecutive advance. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly email newsletter for recommendations on stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds, as well as other investing tips. But the Nasdaq (+ 0.2% to 14,633) managed to score a closing record, helped by Amazon.com (AMZN, + 4.7%), which reached a new all-time high after the torch was passed on Monday from founder Jeff Bezos to new CEO Andy Jassy. Pulling the other way wasYou’re here (TSLA, -2.9%); The electric vehicle maker struggled after CEO Elon Musk’s comments over the weekend that he didn’t expect the development of autonomous driving technologies to be “so difficult.”

Other stock market action today: Small cap Russel 2000 took a sharp decline of 1.4% to 2,274.

DiDi Global (DIDI) saw a notable drop on Wall Street on Tuesday, just days after the Chinese rideshare company went public. DIDI shares fell 18.9% after China said new users were banned from downloading the company's app until regulators conclude a cybersecurity review. the Wall Street newspaper reported that Chinese officials have suggested that DIDI delay its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States until after the review. Regardless, the company opened on the New York Stock Exchange last Wednesday.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) fell 3.9% after the company withdrew plans to issue up to 25 million more shares, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. In a tweet, the movie chain's CEO Adam Aron said: "It's no secret I think shareholders should authorize an additional 25 million AMC shares. But what YOU think matters for us. Many yes, many no. AMC does not want to proceed with such a split. " The memes stock is still up around 2.260% for the year to date.

Gold Futures gained 0.6% to close at $ 1,794.20 an ounce.

gained 0.6% to close at $ 1,794.20 an ounce. the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) jumped 8.0% to 16.28.

jumped 8.0% to 16.28. Bitcoin prices fluctuated throughout the weekend, but ended Tuesday afternoon at $ 33,948.73, up 2.2% from the same time on Friday. (Bitcoin trades 24 hours a day; the prices listed here are at 4 p.m. each trading day. Growth, growth! Grow! Growth equalizes the score in 2021. While the stock still maintains a performance advantage throughout the year, the growth style has turned the story around in the past couple of months and the fun may well begin. “We believe this rotation has created an unusual buying opportunity for secular growth stocks, as they are typically 30-50% below their 52-week highs,” said James L. Callinan and Bryan Wong, chief investment officer. Osterweis Capital Management investments for emerging markets. growth and vice president, respectively. “Combined with their underlying growth rates, which have remained robust despite their lukewarm market performance, valuations appear reasonable, particularly on projected earnings over five years.” These Growth at a Reasonable Price (GARP) stocks are a perfect example of this, offering substantial future earnings prospects while trading at true values. If you’re not as concerned with pricing but still want to tap into secular growth trends, the choice is yours. Booming technologies like semiconductors and artificial intelligence come to mind, but industries like marijuana are trying to prove that skyrocketing growth doesn’t have to come from technology. If you’d prefer a bit of variety, however, consider these 11 high-growth stocks that deal with everything from electrical products and credit cards to Big Macs that seem to have a trail until the end of 2021 at least, if not much longer.

