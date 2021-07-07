U.S. shale companies are reluctant to pump – or hedge – more, despite high oil prices





Lack of OPEC + border deal fails to stir shale NEW YORK, July 7 (Reuters) – The sudden disarray in OPEC appears to be an opportunity for U.S. shale producers to turn a profit, with oil prices nearing multi-year highs, but sources from the companies say that they don’t take risks with market volatility. Shale producers are notorious for increasing their production whenever oil prices rise. However, the shale industry has been particularly small so far this year, even though oil has topped $ 70 a barrel. They maintained a lower level of production after promising investors that they would stay the course on spending to increase yields. Oil prices are above $ 73 per barrel, near three-year highs. On Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC +, could not reach an agreement on returning supplies to the market. That could push oil higher, although prices fell on Tuesday as investors feared that without a deal OPEC + members would turn on the taps, putting pressure on prices. Shale companies have actively hedged this year to lock in prices that protect profits if prices fall. Yet hedges can be expensive, leading to write-downs if oil prices rise above levels set by producers. A group of 53 oil producers tracked by consulting firm Wood Mackenzie accumulated losses of $ 3.2 billion in the first quarter on hedging contracts. According to the firm, only 12 of the 40 operators with oil hedges in 2021 had an average hedge price above $ 50 per barrel. “With every bank saying oil will be between $ 90 and $ 100, no one will put up a hedge just yet,” said an executive of a shale oil producer, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity. . The group followed by WoodMac has covered around 32% of expected production volumes in 2021, down from the same period a year ago. WoodMac said growers were more likely to keep their remaining 2021 production unhedged, sell at current prices, and focus their hedging on 2022 instead. Shale companies have also pledged to keep production stable, boosting returns for investors rather than pumping more crude. “I don’t see any sign of any of these growers indicating that they are going to increase their production anytime soon… you could add hedges but that doesn’t necessarily mean that you are going to increase production next year,” said Alex Beeker. , Senior Analyst at Wood Mackenzie. Pressure from shareholders to increase returns makes this cycle different, analysts say. Hedging allows producers to avoid risk, but “that’s not what shareholders want,” oil analyst Paul Sankey said. Investors who invest in producers want to be exposed to rising oil prices, he said. The companies should involve investors in the plan first before hedging further, as they have pledged not to increase production, an executive at another shale producer said. Hedging can provide the financial means to increase production. “For us public producers, everything takes time,” he said. Additional reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston; edited by Dave Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

