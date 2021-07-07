United Steelworkers publish summary of proposed IA contract

The results of a ratification vote by United Steelworkers members at nine Allegheny Technology Inc. facilities should be known by next Tuesday, the union said on Tuesday.

The union and ATI announced on Friday that they had reached an agreement in principle on a four-year contract. If approved, the deal would end a strike that began on March 30 at ATI’s nine facilities, including those in Harrison, Vandergrift, Derry Township and Washington.

Union members continued the picket line on Tuesday because “the strike is not over until the deal is ratified by members,” spokesman Tony Montana said.

The union released an eight-page summary of the proposed agreement Tuesday.

“The efforts of both sides have resulted in a tentative agreement that rewards our hard-working employees and contributes to ATI’s long-term viability,” ATI Executive Vice President Kim Fields said in a statement. . “This provides stability for our employees, our customers and our business.

“We look forward to bringing our longtime employees back to work and working together to operate safely to meet our commitments to customers,” said Fields.

The agreement would be retroactive to March 1 and run until February 28, 2025.

Employees would get $ 7,000 in the form of a $ 4,000 signing bonus paid within 30 days of signing the contract, and two lump sum payments of $ 1,500 on February 1, 2024 and 2025.

The $ 4,000 signing bonus is the same amount as a first-year lump sum payment the company had previously offered, before being reduced to $ 2,500 after the union did not accept the offer. of the company’s contract in April. At the time, ATI said it reduced the amount to reflect some of the costs it was incurring as a result of the strike.

The agreement includes 3% salary increases effective March 1, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

An incentive program would be abolished. The union said members complained about the previous program because the formula was complicated, and the union says it was easy for management to manipulate and avoid paying. The union’s bargaining committee decided it was best to eliminate it for other reasons.

The healthcare plan in the proposed deal remains premium free and creates a joint union-company committee to cut costs and find alternatives to premiums if they don’t.

As of January 1, all employees represented by the United Steelworkers will be covered by a Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plan. The proposed plan includes a few changes from the current plan, according to the summary, such as increasing deductibles and co-payments on prescriptions.

The network deductible ($ 500 for an individual and $ 1,000 for a family) can be offset by reimbursement of $ 200 for individuals and $ 400 for families if employees take an annual welfare check. Spouses covered by the plan would also need to pass a wellness exam to be eligible for reimbursement, according to the summary.

The Health Reimbursement Arrangement, or HRA, can be used to pay for medical and prescription costs, deductibles, vision, dental care, and other qualified medical expenses. Funding is carried over to the next plan year if not used.

The proposed deal caps the company’s drug and prescription drug costs at a cost increase of 3.5% each year. If claims exceed the cap in 2023 or 2024, the parties will meet to determine how to pay the amount exceeding the cap by September 1, which the union says could be done through a reduction in the payment. lump sum in 2024 or a premium payment. this year. The union and the company would have to agree on how to pay it, and any disputes would go to arbitration.

Prior to the start of negotiations, ATI announced that it would permanently shut down three facilities: # 3 Finishing in Harrison; the Waterbury, Connecticut plant; and the Louisville, Kentucky plant. Under the agreement, those entitled to early pensions would be granted additional benefits not specified in the summary.

The proposal also includes a return to work agreement. Employees would return to work within seven days of the first Sunday following ratification.