Mielke: benchmark price drops $ 1.75 | Dairy
The Department of Agriculture announced the price of Class III milk from the June federal order at $ 17.21 per cwt, down $ 1.75 from May and $ 3.83 below the COVID benchmark from last year.
The six-month Class III average is $ 16.96, up from $ 16.09 at the same time a year ago and $ 15.25 in 2019.
Friday settlements had a July price of $ 16.79; August, $ 16.71; September, $ 17.28; October, $ 18.11; November, $ 18.24; and December at $ 18.01.
The price of Class IV is $ 16.35, up 19 cents from May, $ 3.45 from a year ago, and the price of Class IV since January 2020. The Class IV average stands at $ 14.84, up from $ 13.78 a year ago, and compares to $ 15.98 in 2019.
Tanks, churns, dryers occupied
The latest USDA dairy report showed May cheese production was 1.156 billion pounds, up 1.8% from April and down 5.0% from to May 2020. Year-to-date production reached 5.6 billion pounds, up 4.0% from the same period in 2020.
Wisconsin produced 295.6 million pounds of May’s total, up 4.6% from April and 5.1% from a year ago. California shipped 207.3 million pounds, as in April but 1.9% less than a year ago. Idaho contributed 79.5 million pounds, down 8.6% from April and 1.4% from a year ago.
StoneX Dairy reminds us that milk production last May was down from the previous year as cooperatives and milk buyers put in place incentives to limit production, resulting in a sharp drop in the production of butter and skimmed milk powder. This was not the case this year.
Italian-style cheese totaled 481.3 million pounds, down 0.1% from April and 0.2% from a year ago. Italian YTD was at 2.4 billion pounds, up 1.7%.
American-style cheese, at 473.1 million pounds, was up 0.1% from April and 7.2% from a year ago. YTD American was at 2.3 billion pounds, up 6.0%.
Mozzarella production totaled 376.7 million pounds, down 0.7% from a year ago, with YTD mozzarella at 1.9 billion pounds, up 0.5% from a year ago to 2020.
Cheddar, the cheese traded daily at CME, totaled 343.0 million pounds, up 8.9 million pounds or 2.7% from April, and 27.3 million pounds or 8.7 % more than a year ago. YTD Cheddar hit 1.66 billion pounds, up 5.0% from 2020.
Butter churns produced 185.4 million pounds of butter, up 1.5 million pounds or 0.9% from April, but up 13.1 million pounds or 7.6% from April. compared to a year ago. Year-to-date butter reached 964.2 million pounds, down 3.5% from 2020.
Yogurt totaled 388.7 million pounds, up 4.2% from a year ago.
Dry whey totaled 77.7 million pounds, up 3 million pounds or 4.1% from April, but 6.4 million pounds or 7.6% lower than there was a year.
Stocks of dry whey soared to 66.5 million pounds, up 6.3 million or 10.4% from April, but were 19.7 million or 22.9% lower than it a year ago.
Production of skimmed milk powder reached 205.3 million pounds, up 11 million pounds or 5.7% from April and 48.1 million pounds or 30.6% more than a year ago.
Shares jumped to 347.8million pounds, up 30million pounds or 9.5% from April and 9million pounds or 2.7% more than a year ago.
Production of skimmed milk powder fell to 35.7 million pounds, down 11.3 million pounds or 24.0% from April and 21 million pounds or 37.0% lower than one year ago.
GDT drops 3.6%
Sharp declines in cheese, powder and butter led to the biggest drop in the weighted average world trade in dairy products since March 16. Tuesday’s weighted average fell 3.6%, following a 1.3% drop on June 15 and the sixth consecutive loss.
The losses were led by buttermilk powder, down 9.8%. GDT Cheddar was down 9.2%, after rising 0.2% on June 15. Skim milk powder and whole milk powder fell 7.0% and 3.0%, respectively, after skim milk powder fell 1.7% in the last event and whole milk powder fell 1.8%. Anhydrous milk fat was down 0.9%, after edging up 0.6% last time.
The StoneX Group says the price of 80% fat GDT butter is equivalent to $ 1.9728 per US pound, down 6.8 cents from the last event, and compares to CME butter which closed at Tuesday at $ 1.74. GDT Cheddar, at $ 1.7913, was down 17.2 cents, and compares to Tuesday’s CME block cheddar at $ 1.6225. GDT skim milk powder averaged $ 1.4182 per pound, compared to $ 1.5222, or 10.4 cents.
Whole milk powder cost an average of $ 1.7525 a pound, compared to $ 1.8128, or 6 cents. CME Grade A skimmed milk powder closed Tuesday at $ 1.2450 a pound.
The margin slide resumes
The continued rise in feed prices could not be offset by a rise in the price of all milk in May, so the decline in the US dairy feed ratio resumed after a hiatus. a month ago. The USDA’s latest agriculture price report showed the ratio for May to be 1.69, down from 1.75 in April and compared to 1.78 in May 2020.
The index is based on the current price of milk relative to feed prices for a ration of 51% corn, 8% soybeans and 41% alfalfa hay. In other words, a pound of milk would only buy 1.69 pounds of dairy food from that mixture.
The price of all milk in the United States averaged $ 19.20 per cwt, up 80 cents from April and $ 5.50 above the May 2020 average.
The national average price of corn hit $ 5.91 per bushel, up 60 cents per bushel from April, after jumping 42 cents last month, and represents a budget of $ 2.71 per bushel au- above May 2020.
Soybeans cost an average of $ 14.80 per bushel, up 90 cents from April and follows a 70-cent increase a month ago, and is $ 6.52 per bushel above May 2020 .
Alfalfa hay cost an average of $ 194 per tonne, up $ 7 from April and $ 15 more than a year ago.
Looking at the cow side of the ledger; the May cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $ 70.80 per cwt, down 30 cents from April, $ 2.50 above May 2020, but down 80 cents below the 2011 base average of $ 71.60 per cwt.
Mixed dairy product prices
Dairy product prices ended June and entered the July 4th bank holiday weekend a bit mixed. Cheddar blocks on Friday closed at $ 1.5550 a pound, up 6.50 cents on the week, a high since May 27, but $ 1.12 lower than a year ago.
Barrels ended at $ 1.50 a pound, up one dime, 91.50 cents below a year ago and 5.50 cents below the blocks. Two block cars were sold over the week and 17 barrels.
Markets were closed on Monday for the July 4 holiday and resumed on Tuesday, apparently ignoring the morning GDT. Blocks jumped 6.75 cents on one trade, to $ 1.6225, the highest since May 18.
Barrels gained a penny, with 18 cars trading hands, advancing to $ 1.51, the highest since June 18, but a hefty 11.25 cents below the blocks.
Cheese production remains active in the Midwest, according to Dairy Market News. The growth in stocks is worrying, but given the amount of milk produced, cheese makers have no choice but to take advantage of the $ 6 rebates under Category III. Cheese sales remain mixed but stable and the cheese markets are a little more buoyant.
Demand for cheese in the West was higher last week, with contacts reporting an increase in pre-holiday purchases. Export demand has been strong as lower prices are favorable to international buyers, but market tones are stable or strengthening. Cheese producers have busy schedules because milk is readily available. However, the shortage of truckers and port congestion continue to cause delays in the region.
Cash butter started off strong last week, jumping from a nickel, a likely response to heat reports in the West, but closed at $ 1.74 on Friday, up 2.25 cents on the week and 0.25 cents above a year ago, with 26 sales reported for the week.
Tuesday’s butter was unchanged, standing at $ 1.74, with no activity.
Midwestern buttermakers were finding cream on good deals before the holidays, DMN reports, and have shown an increase in availability as the holiday weekend approaches. Demand for butter has apparently taken a vacation, DMN says, and buyer interests have dipped slightly over the past week.
Cream supplies are stable in the West despite the high temperatures, but most creams remain relatively local as tanker shortages continue to restrict movement. The record heat has led some butter makers to cut their hours. Inventories are fairly stable, according to the DMN. Retail butter orders are seasonal, but stable. Demand for food services is strong but stabilizing although a handful of full-service outlets have yet to return to pre-pandemic activity levels.
Grade A skim milk powder closed at $ 1.2575 a pound on Friday, down 0.75 cents from the week, but 24.75 cents above a year ago, with 11 cars sold.
Powder was down 1.25 cents on Tuesday, sliding to $ 1.2450.
Dry whey finished Friday at 55 cents a pound, 2.75 cents lower on the week and the lowest since Feb. 25, but 22 cents higher a year ago, on 3 sales.
Tuesday’s whey was down 2 cents to 53 cents a pound, the lowest since January 27.
Strong exports
The good news continued on the export front. May’s skimmed milk powder exports hit a record 195.6 million pounds in May, up 9.4% from April and 12.1% from a year ago. Mexico remained the biggest customer, according to HighGround Dairy (HGD).
Dry whey totaled 46.9million pounds, down 1.8% from April, but 29.8% above a year ago, as purchases from China reportedly slow .
Butter exports amounted to 9.7 million pounds, down 13.7% from April but 195% above a year ago, while cheese exports were down totaled 68 million pounds, down 26.2% from April and 13.4% lower than a year ago. Export deals have become more difficult, HGD says, as cheese prices strengthened in March and April.
