Borr Drilling Limited – announces market offer of up to $ 40 million

HAMILTON from Bermuda, July 6, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company” (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) announces today that it has implemented a “market program” and has entered into a distribution agreement for actions with Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc., as our commercial agent, dated July 6, 2021 under which we can offer and sell from time to time up to $ 40 million of our common stock to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Pursuant to the terms of the share distribution agreement, the Company may offer and sell its common shares at any time and from time to time through Clarksons Platou Securities, Inc. as a selling agent. The selling agent may act as agent on our behalf or purchase shares of our common stock as principal. Sales of our common stock, if any, may be made in regular brokerage transactions through the New York Stock Exchange at market prices or in bulk or otherwise agreed upon between the Company and Clarksons Platou. Securities, Inc. as a selling agent. Securities may be sold at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices linked to such prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. No common shares will be offered or sold on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The board of directors does not currently plan to sell shares under the ATM program at this point, but the facility has been put in place to provide the company with flexibility going forward, including as markets are improving.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of such sales, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, payments on our debt obligations, which may include in future payments to our creditors in exchange for concessions or potential extensions. current facilities, capital expenditures, including costs related to activations and reactivations of the platforms brought into service, or the financing of our working capital.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and there will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Common shares will be offered and sold in accordance with the Company’s registration statement on Form F-3 (333-254525) and a related prospectus and prospectus supplement dated July 6, 2021. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the offering can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or Company offices at SE Pearman Building, 2nd Floor, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM11 Bermuda, Attention: Investor Relations.

The story continues

This information is subject to disclosure requirements in accordance with Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

About Borr Drilling Limited

Borr Drilling Limited is an international drilling contractor incorporated in Bermuda in 2016 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange on August 30, 2017 and on the New York Stock Exchange on July 31, 2019 under the ticker “BORR”. The Company owns and operates high specification, modern design jack-up rigs and provides shallow water segment focused services to the offshore oil and gas industry worldwide. Please visit our website at: www.borrdrilling.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You may identify these forward-looking statements by words or expressions such as “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “plan, “” as markets improve “, or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements about plans and relating to our” in-market program “and the statement that the board of administration does not currently plan to sell common stock under the “at-market program” to date, at any given time, statements relating to the use of sales proceeds and other non-historical statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to risks, uncertainties, contingencies and important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements. forward-looking, including risks associated with the conduct of the “market program”, including the timing and amount of any purchases under this program, use of the product and other risks described in our annual report most recent on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events.

July 6, 2021

Board of directors

Borr Drilling Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

Contact:

Magnus vaaler: Chief Financial Officer, +47 22483000

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited—announces-at-the-market-offering-of-up-to–40-million,c3381091

Cision

Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited–announces-at-the-market-offering-of-up-to-40-million-301326418.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited