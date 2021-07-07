Global Stock Exchange Group invests in CSX Limited in Hong Kong





Global Stock Exchange Group (“GSX Group”) announces strategic investment in CSX Limited, a member company of Coinstreet partner group (“Coinstreet”). This unique partnership between two key leaders in their fields, combines a traditional experience of capital markets, Fintech innovations and commercial networks from Europe and Asia, to capitalize on unique opportunities of digital assets.. Through this collaboration, Coinstreet and GSX Group will explore the optimal jurisdiction in Asia to enable CSX Limited to build a fully compliant trading platform for Tokenized Assets and Digital Securities (TADS). CSX Limited’s vision is to build the next generation financial market with on-chain settlement and ledger solutions to reduce costs and increase efficiency for issuers, investors and market participants worldwide. . Related: DSS, Coinstreet and GSX Group Collaborate to Grow Digital Asset Exchange Business in US Nick Cowan, CEO of GSX Group said that “We recently published our vision for the future of global finance in our GATENet white paper. We anticipate that all settlement and registration activities will eventually be replaced by protocol technologies. Our Next Generation Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (“Digital MFI”) has been designed to reduce costs, eradicate defaults, reduce risk and increase capital efficiency, with financial market, settlement and ledger solutions. chain through blockchain infrastructure, leading to larger global investor pools. , better price discovery and a higher level of interoperability between different protocols. “The tokenization of assets is a game-changer in the financial market. It can facilitate the inclusion of wealth by providing investors from different regions with access to high quality investment opportunities around the world while providing companies with profitable growth capital ”, commented Samson (Sam) Lee, Founder and CEO of Coinstreet Partners. “This strategic partnership with GSX brings great synergy to our plan. Stephen Law, Senior Advisor at Coinstreet Partners added: “STO is the new trend for fundraising in the primary market, while the STO exchange provides continuous global liquidity in the secondary market. Both are natural partners with strong synergies between them. Coinstreet is heading in both strategic directions“. According to a survey by the World Economic Forum, 10% of world GDP will be symbolized by 2027, with a market capitalization estimated at 24 trillion dollars. With increased clarity of the regulatory framework and positive developments in the industry, such as the wider adoption of digital assets from financial institutions and innovative digital security offerings from large enterprises, asset tokenization and digital securities are gaining momentum. for new growth in the financial sector. CSX Limited aims to serve customers with tokenization needs ranging from Stablecoins, Real Estate, Financial Services, Technology, Biotechnology, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Energy, Manufacturing , hospitality, hospitality, lifestyle, games, media and entertainment. Significant growth in the number of high-quality STO projects and a global expansion of investor communities are expected, as the adaptation of this new corporate finance model gains popularity globally. photo by Yufeng Fei at Unsplash See also: Coinsilium launches the Global NFT Hackathon

