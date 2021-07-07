Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday July 7
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stocks look stable as Wall Street tries to restart the rally
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) on June 30, 2021, on the occasion of its IPO.
NYSE
U.S. equity futures were relatively flat on Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq set a new closing record as the S&P 500 broke a seven-game winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which like the S&P 500 closed on a record Friday, started the shortened holiday week by breaking a four-game winning streak. Fears that the best of the economic recovery from the Covid pandemic might be in the rear view mirror hurt sentiment. U.S. oil prices rose on Wednesday after Tuesday’s surge to six-year highs turned into the worst session since May. OPEC and its oil-producing allies created uncertainty in the market when they indefinitely postponed discussions on production policy.
2. Bond yields fall ahead of the Fed’s afternoon release of minutes
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on December 2, 2020 in Washington.
Swimming pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images
the The 10-year Treasury yield fell early Wednesday, trading around 1.34%, ahead of the afternoon report of the Federal Reserve’s June policy-making committee meeting. . Traders will be looking for more clues as to why central bankers have brought forward their interest rate hike timeline, with most of the 18 panel members predicting two in 2023. In fact, seven members see the Fed possibly hike. rates starting next year. . It will be a busy summer for Fed watchers. President Jerome Powell is expected to testify next week on Capitol Hill, about two weeks before the Fed’s July meeting. the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, sponsored by the Kansas City Fed, will take place August 26-28 in Wyoming.
3. Mortgage demand falls to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic
A home for sale on Wednesday June 9, 2021 in Susanville, CA.
Gary Coronado | Los Angeles Weather | Getty Images
Demand for mortgages fell for the second week in a row as low inventories and high home prices continued to weigh on the booming housing market. Mortgage applications fell 1.8% last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index, falling to its lowest level since early 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic began to take its toll. devastation on the economy. Demand for refinancing and buying has been hit, even as mortgage rates have fallen. Home purchases are down 1% for the week and 14% from a year ago. Refis is down 2% on the week and 8% from a year ago.
4. Didi removed from WeChat in China, Alipay applications for new users
Budrul Chukrut | LightRocket | Getty Images
Shares of the Chinese carpooling giant Didi lost another 4% in pre-marketing on Wednesday, as the company’s main app was removed from Tencent’s WeChat and Ant Group’s Alipay messaging service for new users. Didi plunged 19.6% to $ 12.49 per share on Tuesday, after China announced a review of the company’s cybersecurity. Didi went public on the New York Stock Exchange exactly one week ago at an initial offering price of $ 14 per share. The crackdown on Didi continues Beijing’s aggressive action against Chinese tech companies, from the cancellation of Ant Group’s $ 34.5 billion IPO last year to the antitrust fine of 2, $ 8 billion for Alibaba.
5. Planet Labs satellite imagery company goes public
Co-Founder and CEO Will Marshall
Planet
The satellite imagery and data specialist Planet Labs is preparing to go public, merger with a SPAC under an agreement with the support of Marc Benioff, co-founder of Google, BlackRock and Salesforce. Planet Labs merges with ad hoc acquisition company dMY Technology Group IV, which trades on the NYSE under the ticker DMYQ. “We are a mature company and have a huge new and unique data set from our 190 satellites, Earth’s largest imaging fleet ever, and more than 10 times anyone else,” said at CNBC Will Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Labs. Shares of DMYQ rose nearly 2% in pre-market trading.
