



A prominent Chinese hawk in the US Congress rampaged over Chinese listings in the US following the botched initial public offering of the Didi Chuxing rideshare app, as the debacle caught the attention of Washington . Marco Rubio, Republican Senator from Florida, told the Financial Times in a statement that it was “reckless and irresponsible” to allow Didi, whom he described as an “irresponsible Chinese company”, to sell shares on the Stock Exchange. from New York. He added that Beijing’s regulatory crackdown, which triggered a sharp drop in stock prices following the IPO, “further underscores the risks” for US investors in Chinese companies. “Even as the stock rebounds, US investors still have no idea the company’s financial strength as the Chinese Communist Party is blocking US regulators from reviewing the books,” Rubio said. “It endangers the investments of American retirees and sends desperately needed US dollars to Beijing.” Rubio’s comments highlighted how the struggling Didi’s IPO could fuel congressional efforts to tighten the screws on Chinese listings in the United States. advised Last year, former President Donald Trump signed legislation imposing stricter accounting standards on Chinese entities that sell shares in the United States after a wave of support from lawmakers. The law prohibits companies from registering in the United States if they do not submit to audits by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, based in Washington, for three years. But critics of China in Washington believe the legislation should serve as a starting point for broader decoupling of capital markets between countries. “This fiasco will only strengthen the resolve of many on Capitol Hill and elsewhere to demand greater protection from American investors against Chinese companies in our capital markets,” said Roger Robinson, former chairman of the Commission on Chinese-American Economic and Security Review. advised Robinson, who is now managing director of RWR Advisory Group, a Washington-based consulting firm, added that the episode served as “yet another reminder to Wall Street of the whim of [the communist party’s] interventions in the market and the party’s total disregard for the cascading downsides ”. Washington’s focus on Chinese listings in the United States was raised after regulators accused Luckin Coffee, the Chinese coffeehouse chain, of defrauding investors, forcing the company to pay a $ 180 million settlement. dollars. This year, Luckin filed for bankruptcy in the United States. But while US regulators have played a leading role under the Trump administration in sounding the alarm bells over Chinese listings in the United States, Biden’s White House has yet to respond to the introduction in Didi’s sloppy purse. The US Treasury Department declined to comment, as did the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional reporting by Kiran Stacey in Washington

