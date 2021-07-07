Eric Nuttall: Just-in-time deliveries of American shale have made it the Amazon of the oil industry. But now his Prime Days are over

The myth of the supposed abundance of oil shales in the United States will actually end in an oil shortage Photo by Mira Oberman / AFP / Getty Images

Content of the article Close your eyes and imagine for a moment that Amazon.com no longer exists. No more next day delivery. No more instant gratification. No more disruptive market force that squeezes prices, leading to mass structural changes within the retail sector.

Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article A giant seismic shift that has changed lives in so many ways. It is the equivalent of what is happening in the oil sector. Over the past decade, U.S. oil shale has served as an overnight delivery to consumers with short cycles of 4-6 months, able to respond quickly and cap every recent rise in oil prices. Shale producers also told us that they have decades of low-cost Amazon-style inventory, thus perverting both the markets’ understanding of what the true marginal costs of supply are as well as the capacity of producers. shale to displace long cycle projects such as offshore and oil sands for years to come. . The rise of the US oil shale has been an incredibly destructive turning point for the industry. This resulted in a collapse in oil prices that led to the incineration of hundreds of billions of dollars in capital, the abandonment of the sector by investors and the collapse of trading multiples of energy stocks to dismally low levels.

Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Eric Nuttall: A “net zero” tar sands production plant? Think about the implications Eric Nuttall: Why Investors Aren’t Late for the Oil Festival Peak demand? More like a supply crisis pushing oil to US $ 100 Yet recent developments have all come together to finally end the perpetual effect of Prime Day on the price of oil. The era of hyper growth in the American shale is over and this landmark event will have a profound impact on the energy sector for years to come. Ten years ago, the oil market was in turmoil. By applying techniques from a previous natural gas boom, energy companies have successfully unlocked a massive new source of oil supply: American shale. With stock markets widely open and willing lenders, energy companies have raised hundreds of billions of dollars based on overly optimistic claims of decades of ultra-low-cost resources and have rushed to secure potential acreage that has eventually sparked a tidal wave of new supply.

Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article In five short years, Texan oil production nearly quadrupled, and in 2018, U.S. shale was growing by almost 2 million barrels per day on an annualized basis. What started as a boom inevitably ended in an epic collapse with supply growth exceeding the capacity of markets to absorb it, resulting in a vicious market share battle with OPEC and a collapse in prices. to historical proportions. This fall in prices and the subsequent implosion in the value of energy stocks resulted in a rotation of shareholders from growth investors to value investors, and with it the war cry of baby drill is dead forever. It took two years, but inevitably, value-oriented investors succeeded in changing the very ethics of American oil companies. Growth in output at any cost has been replaced by an emphasis on repayment of capital. Annual cash expenses of up to 1.5 times have been cut by more than half, with excess free cash being spent on dividends, share buybacks and debt reduction. This new discipline has resulted in less spending, less elasticity of production growth to the rise in the price of oil and a much more investable sector. However, given the pain of the past decade, investors are rightly asking: will this discipline last?

Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article I firmly believe that discipline is the new normal. The era of excessive cash spending is over, given the distaste of capital markets for energy stocks and the reluctance of banks to increase lending to the energy sector given their own need to reduce emission profiles. . Photo by Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg Hyper-American shale growth rates have only been achieved thanks to the possibility of accessing external sources of funding and it is no longer. With it ends the wave of growth of the independent supply of the economy. Compensation plans have codified the need to return capital to shareholders, and the variable dividends that just started being paid have now given investors an insatiable thirst for hefty quarterly returns. We’ve also seen eco-activism lead to several shale companies announcing their intention to pursue net zero emission status by 2050 and even mainstay Exxon Mobil Corp. saw a quarter of its board of directors dumped by an eco-activist who later said Exxon must not only continue to reduce emissions but reduce its net oil production.

Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Lack of external capital, the need to reduce emissions, the newly codified ethics of returning capital to shareholders, and the desire to extend the life of stocks due to the partial depletion of level 1 stocks all suggest significantly lower growth rates in the coming years. We have entered a post-shale world in which energy markets will increasingly depend on long-cycle investments to generate sufficient output growth to satisfy what will likely be at least another decade of growth in the economy. demand for oil. With increasing environmental, social and governance pressures, or ESG, and an already insufficient investment period of 7 years, the misguided term that the supply of U.S. shale would meet the growth in demand for years to come is growing. is cemented in reality that long term projects such as tar sands and offshore oil will not be able to grow sufficiently in the near future. The world is heading for an oil supply crisis and, ironically, America’s shale has played a key role in creating the myth that the supposed abundance of oil shale will actually end in an oil shortage.

Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

Content of the article As generalist investors realize that the hyper-growth of the American shale is about to be one of the last emotional obstacles to the return of capital to the sector, it will be eliminated. Given the lack of short-cycle supply growth, the multi-year oil bull market is expected to be much less volatile than in past years and as US shale companies focus on returns rather than growth, their attractiveness to investors given very attractive free cash flow returns and a commensurate ability to return capital to investors should translate into continued gains in energy stocks. The oil party has just started. Eric Nuttall is a partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners LP. _______________________________________________________________ If you liked this story, sign up to find out more in the FP Energy newsletter.

_______________________________________________________________

Share this article in your social network

Publicity This ad has not yet loaded, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on The Logic’s innovation economy, presented in partnership with the Financial Post.