FinTech Wise Valued At Over $ 8 Billion When It First Publicated | FinTech





Wise made a strong debut on the stock exchange, giving the international payments firm a valuation of over $ 8 billion, making it the largest ever listing for a UK tech firm and boosting London’s hopes of attract more tech companies looking to float. Wise, the Shoreditch-based fintech company formerly known as TransferWise has chosen London for a rare direct listing, a form of IPO where a company begins publicly trading but does not issue new shares. The company, whose goal is to revolutionize cross-border payments by removing the margins that banks and forex traders add to transactions, began trading publicly at 800p in London on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of $ 8 billion. Within hours, traders sent the stock price of the company, one of Britain’s best-known fintech unicorns, up over 3% to almost 830p. Wise also said that a separate incentive plan for its own clients had been oversubscribed and that the 125,000 applicants would be reduced to 100,000 by lottery. In the company’s last round of funding in July of last year, investors valued the company at $ 5 billion. The market response will be a boost for London, which has struggled to attract listings from fast-growing tech companies that have preferred US markets. In March, the capital’s reputation was tarnished by the disastrous launch of take-out restaurant company Deliveroo, which fell by more than a quarter in its early days, leading market watchers to label it Flopperoo. . Wise may have flown the stock market blindfold because by choosing a direct listing, her stock price was not decided in advance, said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and equity analyst. markets at Hargreaves Lansdown. But the payments company had a soft landing with its stock price rising. The smooth start to trading should help London’s efforts to maintain its reputation as a fintech hub. Wise was founded in 2011 by Estonians Kristo Krmann and Taavet Hinrikus, who are now paper billionaires, in 2011. Prior to being listed, Kaarman had an economic stake in Wise of 18.8% and Hinrikus 10.9% , with a respective value of 1.5 billion and 872 million. Existing shareholders were to sell 24.2 million shares, or 2.4% of the company, in a three-hour private auction process before the company went public. The company now has 10 million customers and has been profitable for four years. Pre-tax profits doubled to $ 41 million in 2020, as it increased its share from the $ 54 billion that was transferred across borders last year. The IPO is also expected to benefit Wises, 2,000 employees, who own around 10% of the company.

