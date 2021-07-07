INEOS supports the project to list HydrogenOnes on the London Stock Exchange





On Monday, HydrogenOne Capital Growth reportedly announced its plans to list the company on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to raise over £250 million ($345.85 million) to invest in clean hydrogen, which is a fuel source that is expected to play a key role in the global energy transition. According to reports, HydrogenOne has already secured the backing of the chemicals and energy giant INEOS, which has agreed to buy £25 million ($34.6 million) worth of shares as a cornerstone investor. Although hydrogen has long been promoted as a possible clean fuel since it produces only water vapor as a byproduct, it remains a niche industry that primarily finds use in oil refineries and other markets. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), usage of hydrogen-based fuels must increase dramatically by 2050 in order to fulfill U.N. backed objectives of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. HydrogenOne stated that it seeks to provide clean hydrogen accessibility via investment in a diverse portfolio of hydrogen as well as complementary hydrogen concentrated assets, delivering capital expansion while maintaining a strong focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG). JJ Traynor, co-founder of HydrogenOne, stated that the company is for energy investors who want to migrate away from fossil fuels now, not later and push significant growth capital in the global energy transition. Traynor added, the company would invest largely in projects developed by private enterprises, which are now the major promoters of hydrogen technology. It will be the first publicly traded investment firm in the United Kingdom to concentrate solely upon hydrogen assets, completely excluding fossil fuel producers. Traynor also stated that the firm believes it will be able to deploy substantially more capital in the future. Brian Gilvary, INEOS Energy Venture CEO, stated that for INEOS, as the largest hydrogen producer in Europe, the investment provides access to different projects in what is projected to be one of the fastest expanding industries. Source credit: https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/hydrogenone-plans-london-listing-invest-hydrogen-projects-2021-07-05/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsorigins.com/ineos-to-back-hydrogenones-plan-to-float-on-the-london-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos