Billionaire Richard Branson goes to space. Is it risky?





The rocket motor may not turn on. The cabin could lose pressure and threaten the lives of passengers. And the intense physics involved in exiting and re-entering Earth’s atmosphere could tear the vehicle apart.

But Branson is ready to follow in the footsteps of test pilots and Virgin Galactic employees who have previously flown on VSS Unity, the vehicle Branson’s company, Virgin Galactic, has spent nearly two decades developing. If all goes according to plan, Branson will also be the first billionaire to travel through space aboard a vehicle he has helped fund development, beating fellow space baron Jeff Bezos by just nine days.

Anytime humans are in an aerial vehicle, there is a risk. Here’s a breakdown of how dangerous Branson – and the three people go with him will take.

Richard Branson founded Virgin Galactic in 2004, after seeing a space plane called SpaceShipOne rocket into space to win the Ansari X Award. Branson bought the rights to the technology and a team of engineers got down to work to develop a larger vehicle capable of carrying two pilots and up to six paying customers on a high-speed ride. The evolved design is called SpaceShipTwo. SpaceShipTwo takes off from an airplane runway attached under the wing of a huge custom-designed twin-fuselage quad-jet mothership known as WhiteKnightTwo. Once the mothership reaches around 40,000 feet, the rocket-powered aircraft is dropped between WhiteKnightTwo’s twin fuselages and fires its engine to dive straight up, accelerating to more than three times the speed of sound. , or 2,300 miles per hour. Once it reaches the top of its flight path, it crashes, suspended in microgravity, as it rolls onto its stomach before descending back to an airstrip. From takeoff to landing, the entire journey takes about an hour. VSS Unity, the name of the SpaceShipTwo that Branson will take to space and the first to make the full trip has completed three successful test flights so far. But the company’s development program has also suffered years of delays for a variety of reasons, including a fatal accident in 2014 that killed a test pilot. A test flight scheduled for December was also interrupted when VSS Unity’s rocket motor onboard computer lost connection. And Virgin Galactic encountered a potentially serious safety hazard during a test flight in 2019, New Yorker writer Nicholas Schmidle revealed in a new book, “ Testing the gods A security probe was tasked with investigating why a seal on the wing of his space plane had come undone, risking the loss of the vehicle and the lives of the three crew members on board. No one was injured during the test flight, which was publicly deemed successful. But after VSS Unity’s third test flight in May, the company received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin carrying passengers. This does not mean, however, that the FAA, which focuses primarily on the safety of people and property on the ground, guarantees the safety of the spacecraft. That decision is left to Virgin Galactic, and the company made the surprise announcement on July 1 that Branson would be on the very next test flight becoming the first non-crew to make the trek this Sunday. Markus Guerster, an aerospace industry professional who co-wrote a 2018 paper on the risks of suborbital space tourism, said there is never a perfect time for a company to consider its spacecraft safe enough to transport members of the public. “It’s a tough decision to make if you’re ready, or if you’re not ready, because there is still some risk. But if you don’t try it, you aren’t going to learn either,” he said. Guerster said. mentionned. “I think the first group of people to fly over it recognizes the risk. There are a lot of people climbing Mount Everest.” Orbital flights vs. suborbital When most people think of spaceflight, they think of an astronaut circling the earth, floating in space, for at least a few days. That’s not what Branson or Bezos, for that matter, will do. They will go up and down. Virgin Galactic flights are brief trips up and down, although they will go over 50 miles above Earth, which the United States government considers to mark the outer space border. atmospheric. Virgin Galactic’s suborbital fights reach about more than three times the speed of sound at around 2,300 miles per hour and fly straight up. The plane will hover at the top of its flight path, giving passengers a few minutes of weightlessness. It works a bit like an extended version of the weightlessness you feel when you reach the top of a roller coaster hill, just before gravity brings your cart or, in Branson’s case, your space plane – shouting down to the ground. VSS Unity will then deploy what is called a “ feathering system “, which allows the wings of the spaceplane to fold up, mimicking the shape of a badminton shuttlecock so that it can reorient itself at the start of its descent. It then spreads its wings again and descends to a runway. ‘landing. But it didn’t always work out well. The feathering system was determined to be the “ probable cause “of the fatal Virgin Galactic test flight incident in 2014, which claimed the life of co-pilot Michael Alsbury and seriously injured the pilot. The feathering system was deployed prematurely due to a human error, causing the vehicle to tear in the air. The company has since split from its manufacturing partner and installed computer protection to prevent the same error from happening again. New Shepard vs. SpaceShipTwo Although Branson denied that his attempt to reach space this weekend had anything to do with the timing of Bezos’ flight, it sparked much talk of a billionaire space race. And, regarding the risk, Guerster said there are a lot of pros and cons to the vehicles Branson and Bezos will take. Virgin Galactic’s spaceplane has some inherent advantages: the fact that the VSS Unity has wings and takes off horizontally from a runway gives pilots more time to correct their course if something goes wrong. With New Shepard’s rocket and capsule system, Bezos will fly, there is less room for error, according to Guerster. However, New Shepard has an emergency evacuation system that can eject passengers from a failing rocket and drop them to a parachute landing if necessary. The other major difference between the spacecraft is that VSS Unity requires two pilots to fly, while New Shepard is fully automated. Experts are divided when it comes to evaluating these different approaches. “You can’t really tell what’s better and what’s worse,” Guerster said. Yet New Shepard has also completed 15 different test missions and has never had a catastrophic accident. And that’s why Guerster said that if he had to choose which spaceship he would tie himself to first, he would choose Bezos’ New Shepard. But then, Guerster added, he would also be ready to take a trip on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity. “I think it’s a more exciting race,” he said.

