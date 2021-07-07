Australia-listed Cirralto Ltd to acquire Sydney-based Fintech Invigo Pty Ltd





Cirralto Limited (ASX: CRO) has undertaken to enter into a binding share sale agreement to acquire the Sydney-based Fintech company, Invigo Pty Ltd. with a finalization date of July 12, 2021. The transaction is currently subject to the fulfillment of conditions precedent under the SSA. The strategic acquisition should make it possible to integrate Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL), Pay-by-Instalment and Pay Now Supply in B2B payments via the main product of Cirraltos, Spend. The acquisition of Invigo will allow Cirralto to further monetize its existing technology stack, to fully integrate various other financial options into its technologies, to provide multi-option payment services on terms favorable to buyers and sellers, to create AML / KYC economies of scale and support BNPL and Pay By Install strategies free of charge on the B2B customer segment. Once finalized, the acquisition is expected to provide new business opportunities, enhance revenue growth and provide key opportunities for Cirralto to introduce its Spenda products to Invigos customers. For businesses, organizations or businesses, Cirralto will aim to offer cash flow improvement capabilities that should provide flexibility in when they get their funds and when they decide to make payments. With Cirralto, businesses are able to see who they might owe money to, who owes them money, and what financial resources they have available to improve treasury processes. With this information and the availability of capital, they will be in a better position to work on their business strategies. For B2B market participants, that means digital invoices sent to their preferred device and payments made with a simple ‘swipe yes to pay’ function, rather than having to type a card. Customers can also quickly access their complete purchase history, access payment flexibility to better manage unpaid debts, and integrated ledger-to-ledger accounts. In addition to Cirraltos BPSP / BPA agreements with payment providers, the acquisition of Invigo provides Cirralto with improved payment processing functionality. This increased margin should allow the company to compete for more customers and help them offer more collaborative payments to their sales network. Adrien Flotter, CEO of Cirralto, said: The acquisition of Invigo in the Cirralto product portfolio will allow us to quickly close the profitability gap and better serve our payment customers. This is a truly exciting acquisition, and there is no doubt that combining client payments with better access to working capital is a big win for our clients and I expect all shareholders to be also delighted. Invigo MD, Andrew Hilton, have noticed : The future of cash flow financing will depend on integration with digital technologies. Until now, corporate borrowers have relied on archaic finance applications and processes, now is the time for an evolution that makes finance more accessible and immediate. The Cirratlos Spenda product suite provides a very cohesive path to achieve this and together enables us to execute our vision of multi-option payment. The acquisition was announced after months of negotiations and aims to build further on the partnership agreement and strategic loan financing agreement previously entered into with Invigo. Both parties still have the option to terminate the SSA if the applicable conditions are not met, or validly waived by the company (if applicable), by the end of August. From completion, Andy hilton will join the Cirraltos management team and Corrie Hassan will occupy a management position within the company.

