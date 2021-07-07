UWM Holdings Corporation to Celebrate Mortgage Brokers on the New York Stock Exchange | Business





PONTIAC, Michigan– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Jul 7, 2021– UWM Holdings Corporation ( NYSE: UWMC ), the publicly traded indirect parent company of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the leading wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the United States, today announced that it will bring 75 independent mortgage brokers to the Exchange in New York and will ring the closing bell on July 21. , 2021 on the occasion of National Mortgage Brokers Day. Mortgage brokers have a profound impact on borrowers across America every day, said Mat Ishbia, President and CEO of UWMC. The personalized service, the immense savings, the exceptional speed and ease with which they enter into loans is astonishing. Their ability to make dreams come true for consumers is why we’ll be spending time celebrating them later this month on the New York Stock Exchange. Almost 1,000 mortgage brokers across the country submitted stories explaining how they had the opportunity to impact borrowers, including: Philadelphia, PA mortgage broker who helped a 64-year-old woman realize her dream of owning her first home.

Fairfield, NJ mortgage broker who helped an active member of the military shut down his family’s new home while on a covert operations mission overseas by speaking to him at 2 a.m.

Wilmington, NC mortgage broker who helped a family of 10 find a USDA mortgage that allowed them to move from an RV into a home during the pandemic.

Los Angeles, CA Mortgage broker who helped an immigrant, whose country of birth offered women limited rights, establish a career and buy a home on her own. National Mortgage Brokers Day is an annual celebration of independent mortgage brokers across the country, established by the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) and celebrated annually on July 18. UWM has been a strong advocate for independent mortgage brokers who save average borrowers. $ 3,700 on their mortgage fees. Join UWM Holdings Corporation and these 75 Mortgage Brokers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 for an iconic celebration of the entire mortgage broker community by tapping live at 4:00 p.m. ET to watch them ring the closing bell on NYSE visiting https://www.nyse.com/bell. About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage Based in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent company of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM). UWM has been the nation’s leading wholesale lender for six years in a row, delivering cutting-edge technology and unmatched customer service. UWM underwrites and provides closing documents for residential mortgage loans issued by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM is focused on providing highly efficient, accurate and fast loan support. UWM’s exceptional teamwork and focus on technology translates into the delivery of innovative mortgage solutions that drive the company’s continued growth in market share and its leadership position as a primary advocate for brokers. independent mortgages. For more information visit www.uwm.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005736/en/ CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT NICOLE YELLAND, Director of Public Relations (248) 833-4815 [email protected] UWM.COM KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER CONSTRUCTION & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL & REAL ESTATE BUILDING COMMERCIAL & REAL ESTATE FINANCE BUILDING & REAL ESTATE BANKING REAL ESTATE SOURCE: UWM Holdings Corporation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/07/2021 11:54 / DISC: 07/07/2021 11:54 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005736/en

