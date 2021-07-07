3 main Chinese stocks to watch in July





Many Chinese tech stocks have lost their luster over the past year. Chinese antitrust regulators and censors have aggressively cracked down on major tech companies in the country, while US regulators have threatened to write off the shares of Chinese companies that fail to comply with stricter audit rules. I wouldn’t recommend buying Chinese stocks until these headwinds ease, but investors should keep an eye on three big names this month to see where this underprivileged sector might be heading. 1. Tencent After Ali BabaAntitrust investigation ended with a record fine of $ 2.75 billion in April, with all eyes on Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) as the next potential target. Tencent dominates the Chinese mobile messaging, video game and streaming media markets. It is also one of the country’s leading cloud, fintech, and advertising companies. It locks over 1.2 billion monthly active users into WeChat, a monolithic communications app that hosts millions of mini-programs for buying products, making payments, playing games, and more. China’s State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) previously fined Tencent for several unapproved acquisitions, and could impose another $ 1.5 billion fine on the company for Tencent The dominance of music in the country’s streaming music market. SAMR could also block Tencent’s proposed merger of Huya (NYSE: HUYA) and Douyu (NASDAQ: DOYU), the two largest video game streaming platforms in the country, this month. On the positive side, its plan to buy Sogou (NYSE: SOGO), the second largest search engine in China after Baidu, will probably be approved. None of these developments will derail Tencent’s core business, but they do suggest its days of unrestricted inorganic growth are over. However, curbing Tencent could allow smaller competitors like NetEase, which competes with Tencent in both video games and music streaming, has more room to grow. 2. DiDi Global DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ridesharing and ridesharing company in China, recently went public on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock closed slightly above its IPO price of $ 14 a share on its first trading day on June 30, but two disastrous events caused the stock to sink in the following week. . On July 2, DiDi announced that its new user registration had been suspended in China due to a sharp change in the data collection laws of the China Cyberspace Administration (CAC). On July 4, DiDi said the ACC had ordered its app to be completely removed from all app stores nationwide. DiDi warned that the suspension could have a “negative impact” on its Chinese business, which accounted for around 98% of its revenue last year. The brutal crackdown has cast serious doubts on DiDi’s ability to recover this year after suffering an 8% drop in income in 2020 during the pandemic. Some analysts have speculated that the ACC cracked down on DiDi in retaliation for listing its IPO in the United States instead of a Chinese stock exchange. If this is true, we might see fewer Chinese IPOs in the United States and a lot less enthusiasm for existing Chinese stocks in the market. 3. New oriental education Finally, SAMR fined a long list of private education companies in the first semester for breaking laws on pricing, competition and false advertising. The government has also criticized these companies for exacerbating the privilege gap between poor and rich students, and it has proposed the launch of a dedicated government division to oversee all education platforms in the country. Those proposals, along with more stringent year-to-year comparisons for online education platforms that have thrived throughout the pandemic, have torpedoed the nation’s major education stocks. New oriental education (NYSE: EDU), one of the oldest education companies in the country, has lost almost 70% of its value in the past six months. However, New Oriental Education remains one of the best homes in a bad neighborhood, and the stock looks cheap with only 18 times the term profits and three times the sales this year. Analysts had expected New Oriental’s revenue to rise 17% this year before the Chinese government turned on its major education companies. But if the crackdown finally ends this summer with just a few fines and minor changes, New Oriental could recover very quickly – and its stable earnings make it a more stable investment than unprofitable online challengers like Gaotu Techedu.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

