Canada’s Plant Veda Announces Claire Smith as Board Member and Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





Plant Veda Foods Ltd. today announces the integration of a member of the company's board of directors, Claire Smith, founder and director of Beyond Impact Vegan Advisors. Earlier this month, the company, which creates unique and market-first alternative dairy products such as the world's first vegan lassi, began trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol MILK. Claire has been on the Plant Vedas Board of Directors since 2020, following an investment in the company by Beyond Impact Vegan Partners LP. Claire has over 35 years of experience in the capital markets, previously working in global investment banks and investment firms, with her vegan lifestyle and environmentalism leading to the founding of the investment platform. human, Beyond Investing. Beyond Investing creates a platform for investments led by animal rights activists and climate-conscious investors and focuses on the allocation of capital to both publicly traded stocks and venture capital in the sectors of vegan, plant-based and cruelty-free products and services. Beyond Investing is also the architect of the US Vegan Climate Index and the sponsor of the US Vegan Climate Exchange Traded fund. We are delighted to have Claire Smith as a member of our board of directors and continue to advance the mission of Plant Vedas. Claire has extensive knowledge of the herbal capital markets industry and the global plant landscape. Claires 'continued commitment will drive product innovation and contribute to the achievement of Plant Vedas' international expansion plan, particularly in Europe, said Michel Yang, President and Director, Plant Veda. Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange The Company also announces that its ordinary shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA) and are under number WKN A3CS6B. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Brse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany. Plant Vedas Frankfurt listing should facilitate the process of trading its shares by investors in Europe and internationally. The company's shares continue to be listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol MILK.

