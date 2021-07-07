YouTube recommendations are used for most videos viewers wish they had never seen, study finds

Angela Lang / CNET



YoutubeThe almighty recommendations surfaced in most of the videos an army of volunteers said they regretted watching, according to one. study published Wednesday by Mozilla based on reports of “regrets” from Youtube users. Of the videos people said they regret, 71% were recommended by YouTube’s artificial intelligence. YouTube also recommended people watch videos it then deleted for breaking its own rules, the report said, and the videos people regretted were more popular on YouTube than the no-objection ones from the volunteers.

In response, YouTube said its own polls revealed that users were happy with its recommendations, saying they generally direct people to authoritative or popular videos. YouTube cannot properly examine Mozilla’s definition of “regrettable” or the validity of its data, the company added, and noted that it was constantly working to improve recommendations, including 30 changes to reduce video recommendations. pests in the past year.

Google’s massive video site is the world’s largest online video source, reaching over 2 billion viewers every month who watch over a billion hours every day. For years, YouTube has touted its algorithmic recommendations for driving over 70% of the time people spend watching YouTube. But Mozilla’s report provides insight into some of the possible shortcomings of these recommendations.

About 9% of the recommended “regrettable” videos – a total of 189 videos in this study – were subsequently removed from YouTube. YouTube videos can be deleted for a variety of reasons, including breaking the rules against offensive or dangerous content or violating copyright. Sometimes the person who posted the video removes it. But the study confirmed that YouTube removed some videos for violating its policies after previously recommending them.

“It’s just weird,” Brandi Geurkink, senior director of advocacy at Mozilla and co-author of the study, said Tuesday. “The recommendation algorithm was actually working against their own ability to… control the platform.”

The study also found videos that people flagged as unfortunate seemed to thrive more on YouTube. Videos reported by volunteers generated 70% more views per day than other videos watched by volunteers.

YouTube – LikeFacebook,Twitter,Redditand many other internet companies that provide a platform for users to post their own content – have struggled to strike a balance between free speech and effective control of harmful content posted there. Over the years, YouTube has grappled with disinformation, conspiracy theories, discrimination, hatred and harassment, videos of mass murder, child abuse and exploitation, all on a scale unprecedented world.

The Mozilla study, for example, found that YouTube videos containing disinformation were the genre most often reported as unfortunate. And the rate of regretted YouTube videos is 60% higher in countries where English is not the main language, including Brazil, Germany and France.

The study is based on voluntary reports sent through a special RegretsReporter extension developed by Mozilla for Chrome and Firefox web browsers. Tens of thousands of people downloaded the extension and 1,662 submitted at least one report on a YouTube video that they regretted watching, for a total of 3,362 reports from 91 countries between July 2020 and may.

The study has several limitations. The people reporting these unfortunate videos are not a random sample: they are volunteers whose willingness to participate may mean they are not representative of the YouTube audience as a whole. The report recognizes this limitation, as well as the fact that many factors can affect whether a volunteer reports a particular video and the concept of an unfortunate video may differ from volunteer to volunteer.

The study is also based solely on regret reports filed from desktop web browser extensions, which rules out viewing on mobile devices or connected TVs. Mobile devices, for example, account for over 70% of the time spent watching YouTube.

Mozilla’s report makes several recommendations for YouTube, for lawmakers, and for people like you.

For individual YouTube users, Mozilla recommended youcheck your data settings for YouTube and Google and consider reviewing your “search” and “search” history to remove anything that shouldn’t influence your recommendations.

YouTube and other platforms should put in place independent audits of its recommendation systems, Mozilla said, because it also called for more transparency on borderline content and better user control over how your personal data contributes to your recommendations, including the ability to turn off personalization.

YouTube said it welcomes more research and is exploring options for bringing in outside researchers to study its systems.

Mozilla also recommended that policymakers require YouTube and others to publish information and create tools for researchers to examine their recommendation algorithms. And regulations need to ensure that platforms consider the risks they take when designing and running automated systems that amplify content at scale.

Mozilla is a software company best known for its unit that operates the Firefox web browser. Google, the parent company of YouTube, is also one of Mozilla’s biggest sources of revenue, thanks to royalties Google pays Mozilla for integrating the search engine into Firefox. Google is Firefox’s default search engine in many parts of the world.