Why Tesla Shares Are Not Joining The Tech Rally

which is home to many highly valued tech stocks, including Tesla, continues to rise. Tesla’s recent trade action could be of concern to both Tesla’s bulls and bears. However, not much is happening. These are only the scorching days of summer. Nonetheless, there remains an issue to watch as electric vehicle manufacturers begin to release their second quarter results.

Shares are down about 2% in midday trading on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite is up slightly. Since the start of the month, Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is down nearly 5% while the Nasdaq has risen 1.2%. Additionally, Tesla is still down about 28% from its 52-week high of $ 900.40, down in January. The Nasdaq hit a new high on Wednesday.

It is tempting to look for a good fundamental reason for the discrepancy. There have been recent articles on Tesla vehicle safety that could impact investor sentiment this week. Still, that doesn’t seem like enough to justify the drop. And for every potential recent negative, there is a recent positive.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, for example, pointed out on July 1 that Tesla was stepping up executive hiring in the country. This is a positive point that bulls can hold onto. Tesla’s arrival in India could mean a cheaper EV and expansion into another market.

Jonas is a Tesla Buy bull rating stock. Its price target is $ 900 per share.

A better reason for Tesla’s recent trading trend is that shares of electric vehicles, including Tesla, started to rally ahead of the Nasdaq.

Shares of electric vehicles, including shares of Tesla, startups such as



(FSR) and Faraday Future, which merges with SPAC



(PSAC) and Chinese manufacturer of electric vehicles



(NIO), among others, all hit their 52-week highs around January and February.

Then, investors began to worry about growth due to a global semiconductor shortage that has hampered auto production around the world. Most EV stocks are highly valued and investors expect rapid expansion in sales and profit margins. In addition, rising interest rates are also hurting electric vehicle stocks.

Rates started to increase around February. Higher rates hurt high-valued growth stocks more than others, because it makes financing growth more expensive. In addition, growing companies generate most of their cash flow in the years to come. Higher rates reduce the value of that money in today’s dollars.

But the semiconductor shortage has subsided, rates have stabilized, and Chinese electric vehicle sales have continued to grow rapidly year on year. China is the world’s largest new car market and the largest new electric vehicle market.

Electric vehicle stocks have gained more than 20% on average, while the Nasdaq and



increased by around 7% and the



gained about 4%.

Tesla stock, however, has fallen about 3% in the past three months. Given the reaction from other EV stocks, Tesla’s missteps in China could be the main culprits of dragging investor sentiment. Tesla suffered poor PR because of the way it handled a brake complaint, and the company has issued a technical recall to fix an issue with its cruise control. It was a callback, but the issue was resolved with an over-the-air software update. The cars did not have to go to a service shop for repair.

Looking ahead, China appears to hold the key to Tesla and most EV stocks for the second half of 2021. Of course, company-specific factors can impact stocks. But more Chinese growth is expected to equal more electric vehicle gains, regardless of how the market as a whole moves.

Investors will seek updates on Chinese sales, production and demand when Tesla releases its results later in July. Tesla delivered more than 200,000 vehicles in the second quarter, a record for the company. But Tesla doesn’t break down quarterly deliveries by region.

Advice from NIO and its peers on Q3 deliveries will also be another key data point. NIO management peaked its second-quarter delivery forecast, despite production issues caused by the chip shortage.

Tesla is expected to release figures around July 22. NIO is expected to arrive in the first weeks of August. Neither company has confirmed the date of publication of its results.

