US SEC to Consider New “Sustainable” Fund Criteria and Data Disclosure Rules





WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) – United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said on Wednesday that the regulator would consider rules requiring “sustainable” fund managers to disclose criteria and underlying data used to support the label. Regulators and activists are increasingly concerned that U.S. funds seeking to capitalize on the popularity of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investments could mislead shareholders about the underlying holdings of their products , a practice known as “greenwashing”. Gensler told an SEC panel that the fund’s potential rules would complement new climate change risk disclosure requirements for state-owned companies that the agency plans to propose in October. They would also aim to eliminate mis-selling of products and establish standardized language around sustainable investing, Gensler told the SEC’s asset management advisory committee. “When investing, funds often also disclose objective measures,” Gensler added. “When it comes to sustainability investing, however, there is currently a wide range of what asset managers can mean by certain terms or what criteria they use.” The SEC has previously said it will review investment advisers and funds touting sustainable products for greenwashing, but Gensler’s remarks on Wednesday provided more details on how the agency would approach the problem. European regulators have introduced rules to tackle greenwashing, but the United States is lagging behind. With a record $ 51 billion flood in sustainable U.S. funds in 2020 alone, Morningstar said, investors need to be better informed about what’s in those funds, the SEC said. After Gensler’s intervention, the panel – which advocates on behalf of investors – voted to adopt recommendations, including a call for mutual fund boards to share details about the race and gender of their members. , and for the SEC to encourage companies to provide useful information about ESG. Questions. Read more No dissent or abstention was heard among committee members in votes cast at the meeting, which was webcast, underscoring broad industry support for the ideas. Republican SEC member Hester Peirce warned ahead of votes, however, that the SEC should not pass rules that prove to be “impractical and reckless” and that requiring things like reporting ethnic data could be divisive. . Reporting by Katanga Johnson in Washington and Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Michelle Price, Paul Simao and Sonya Hepinstall Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

