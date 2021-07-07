Exro announces graduation from the Toronto Stock Exchange





CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Exro Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the “Company” or “Exro”), a leading clean technology company that has developed a new class of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). Logo Exro Technologies Inc. (CNW Group / Exro Technologies Inc.) Exro common shares and warrants will begin trading on the TSX as of market opening tomorrow, July 8, 2021, under the current trade symbol of “EXRO”. In connection with listing on the TSX, the common shares and the Exro warrants will simultaneously be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). “Having started trading on the TSX Venture Exchange just 10 months ago, graduating from the Board of Directors is an exciting achievement for our company,” said Sue Ozdemir, CEO of Exro. “I would like to thank our employees, whose hard work and dedication have made it possible to grow rapidly and make Exro a company that meets the strict TSX listing requirements in such a short time. platform for expanding our global investor base and enables us to match our governance and sustainability efforts with ESG-focused investors. We are very grateful to the TSX Venture Exchange for its support during this incredible phase of growth for Exro. About Exro Technologies Inc. Exro is a pioneering clean technology company in the field of intelligent control solutions in power electronics to help solve the most complex problems in electrification. Exro has developed a new class of control technology that extends the capabilities of electric motors, generators and batteries. Exro allows the app to do more with less energy consumed. The story continues Exro’s advanced motor control technology, the Coil DriverMT, extends the capabilities of electric powertrains by enabling intelligent optimization for efficient power consumption. Exro works with many partners around the world to bring their technology to the electric mobility industries and beyond. For more information, visit our website at www.exro.com. Visit us on social media @exrotech. CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations. of these words, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “could”, “would be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which could cause actual results to, performance, outlook and opportunities differ materially from those expressed forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in the preparation of these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management at the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release, and no guarantee can be given that such events will occur within the time limits disclosed or as of the date of this press release. all. Except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exro-announces-graduation-to-the-toronto-stock-exchange-301327425.html SOURCE Exro Technologies Inc.

