Has anyone called Portland the best pizza town in America? Not yet.





Earlier today, my phone started buzzing with text messages from friends, all through the same link. Bloomberg had just published an interview with Nathan Myhrvold and Francisco Migoya, authors of the upcoming Modernist Pizza, in which the duo claim to have found the best pizza town in the Americas. And if you spend too much time on Twitter, you probably already know that this city wasn’t New York, New Haven, or Chicago, but, yes, Portland. Not yet. Three years ago, I met self-proclaimed international pizza consultant Anthony Falco at a Feast Portland launch event. Here the former pizza chef at Brooklyns Robertas dropped a hotter plug than the mini pies coming out of its Breville freestanding ovens. After visiting three of the city’s best pizzerias, Apizza Scholls, Lovely Fifty Fifty, and Scotties Pizza Parlor Falco were ready to declare Portland the best city in America. Not pound for pound, but the best, period. For Falco, this spicy Calabrian pizza chili oil is down to the quality of the ingredients here, especially the flour. Here, the pizzerias make natural sourdough dough using high-quality ground Pacific Northwest grains, a practice that Falco contrasts with the bleached and brominated flour used in many neighborhood slice stores. Meanwhile, restaurants such as North Mississippis Lovelys Fifty Fifty are farm-to-table essentials in their own right, places where, as we wrote in 2018, fresh market produce, forage mushrooms and tangy cheeses are found on a pizza. As expected, my recap of the Feast event was picked up by the media from near and far, going so viral that I came to regret meeting Falco and hearing his take on it. Yet here we are again. Myhrvold and Migoya, the Modernist Pizza authors of today’s Bloomberg story, ate over 400 pies in more than a dozen cities to come to a similar conclusion. It’s hard to argue with the eight Portland pizzas they use to make their point: Lovelys Fifty Fifty, Kens Artisan Pizza, Scotties, Apizza Scholls, Red Sauce, Handsome, and Nostrana are all must-haves on the best local pizza lists. , while Sizzle Pie, aside from being a solid vegan option, is Portlands’ best pizza slice chain. Pizza Jerk appears to be an omission, especially after the fantastic owner of freshly baked slices, Tommy Habetz, handed over a few weeks ago. And they could have tried a few new Pop Pizza and Dimos options, but given that Kens, Lovelys and Apizza Scholls are all over ten years old and still punctuating the competition, the duo can be forgiven for sticking to the classics. Claiming Portland, Oregon is the best pizza town in the Americas is one such statement that triggers a moment of cognitive dissonance for outsiders, like saying the best fried chicken in the South is in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. . Only here the statement is supported by some really excellent pizzerias. But let’s face it: could you find eight New York City pizza places better than the Portland spots Myhrvold and Migoya highlighted in the Bloomberg article? Of course. And yet, do we really need to revive the engines of this debate? I will come. And after the year we’ve had, it looks like Portland could probably use a win, even if it’s the one that angered our neighbors on the east coast. So let’s all agree to switch off, forget about the silly debates of the day and enjoy the great pizza we have, wherever we can find it. – Michael Russell, [email protected], @tdmrussell

