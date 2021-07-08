



Salesperson Elon Musk has found another buyer for one of his tunnels. Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said on Tuesday that the city of Florida has officially accepted a proposal from Musks’ side project, the Boring Company, to build an underground transportation system from downtown to seaside beaches in a few kilometers away. Fort Lauderdale officially accepted a proposal tonight to @Elon Musk‘s @boring business to build an underground transport system between the city center and the beach. Other companies have 45 days to submit competing proposals. This could be a really innovative way to reduce traffic jams. pic.twitter.com/R7Bh2NPVnl – Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) July 7, 2021 My opinion of these tunnel projects has not changed since Musk invited reporters to his test tube in Hawthorne, Calif. Two and a half years ago: They combine the constraints of transit with the inefficiencies of the automobile. Since then, the Boring Company has actually developed a taxpayer-funded system for the Las Vegas Convention Center, and I still don’t see the point in a tour that combines low traffic, low speed, and high cost. But apparently that separates me from most of the elected officials in America, who continue to revolve around Musk’s ideas, like moths to a Boring Company brand flamethrower. It’s like Musk himself is digging, exploding across the land underground like a supersonic mole to appear in a new city every week with its table of goods. Much has been promised and little has been built. The Baltimore-Washington Loop, promising fast trips in Tesla’s own cars running on rails through a tunnel, went the furthest: The Boring Company bought property in DC and the state of Maryland wrote a statement impact on the environment. Then the Boring Company threw in the towel, removing the project from its website and showing no interest in the federal agency reviewing the plan. Musk said he would build a privately funded express service to get travelers from Chicago’s OHare Airport to the Loop in 12 minutes, on skates traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. This idea disappeared when Mayor Rahm Emanuel left office. In Los Angeles, Musk promised not to a, do not of them, But Three ideas for tunnels for public use, with no sign of delivery on the horizon. The current set of Boring Company projects includes a San Bernardino airport tunnel, a Las Vegas City-Wide Loop, and now tunnels in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. If Musk Can Get Stakes In Florida Soil, He Would double the number of tunnels in the state. Literally there are only two tunnels in the low elevation Sunshine State. Supreme Court Tories laid the groundwork for the devastation to come I signed up to write college essays for rich kids. I have found cheating to be more complicated than I thought. What happened to the Lyme disease vaccine? The hidden costs of Dollar General If it weren’t for Musks’ imperial declarations and the obsequious media coverage that follows his every move, this unsuccessful series of efforts would be trivial: infrastructure takes time and urban history is littered with projects. unrealized. But there is a lesson here on a particular strain of Musk pride. What prevents the creation of new infrastructure in this country is not the lack of advanced digging technology, which is the alleged specialty of The Boring Company. Instead, it’s a range of hefty practices that not even Musk can disrupt, such as lawsuits, regulations, environmental reviews, and overlapping jurisdictions. On the contrary, Musk’s idiosyncratic visions (tunnels full of cars, but much smaller than normal tunnels, and cars driving themselves) but not really, and sometimes ignite which cannot be extinguished) seem to leave particularly suspicious regulators. Musk excelled at the first step of getting things done in the United States, which is attracting the attention of elected officials. But if that and that alone is all his company does, then it’s no wonder Musks’ tunnels end so often in the same place that many better ideas do: nowhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/business/2021/07/elon-musks-fort-lauderdale-tunnel-boring-company.html

