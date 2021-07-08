Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,290.60, down 9.43 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up six cents, or 4.55%, to $ 1.38 on the 19th.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,290.60, down 9.43 points.)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up six cents, or 4.55 percent, to $ 1.38 on 19.3 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Down 31 cents, or 0.36 percent, to $ 86.94 on 10.8 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 4.93 percent, to $ 5.01 on 6.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 67 cents, or 2.26%, to $ 28.94 on 6.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Down 21 cents, or 0.86 percent, to $ 24.10 on six million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Financial. Down 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 79.02 on 5.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR). Up $ 2.45 or 1.9% to $ 132.31. The Canadian National Railway Company has presented its final case to a US regulator for the approval of a voting trust it wants to use in its proposed US $ 33.6 billion takeover of the US Kansas City Southern Railway. The Montreal-based railroad said it was okay if the Surface Transportation Board approved the trust until a final decision on the merits of the transaction was made in several months. In a 374-page submission, CN said it would demonstrate the merits of a CN-KCS combination in a “rigorous and careful review process that will allow stakeholders to fully participate.” CN said the fiduciary vote agreement isolates KCS from CN control during the confidence period and does no prejudice to KCS while also serving the public interest by putting CN on an equal footing with others. bidders. Even if CN is forced to sell KCS because the merger is rejected, the US Railroad will be an intact entity and the sale process will be overseen by the KCS board of directors. In its brief, CN refutes the allegations of its Calgary rival, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., arguing that there is no risk of financial harm to CN because it has the financial strength to repay quickly. the significant debt associated with “this one-off transaction”.

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSX: FOOD). Up 97 cents or 12.4% to $ 8.77. Goodfood Market Corp. reported a net loss of $ 2 million despite revenue hitting a record $ 107.8 million in the third quarter, a 24% increase from a year ago at the start of the pandemic. Goodfood CEO Jonathan Ferrari said results were strong given that the same quarter in 2020 was positively affected by pandemic demand. These improvements have resulted in larger baskets and higher order frequency from increasingly loyal customers, Ferrari said. But the positive growth of the online grocery company continued to be affected by investments in people, processes and technology, he said. The Montreal-based online grocery and meal kit company said it lost three cents per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31. The result is compared to earnings of nearly $ 2.8 million or five cents per diluted share on $ 86.6 million of revenue in its third quarter of last year. Goodfood announced last month that it was leasing its first technology distribution center in Ottawa with automation capable of delivering 4,000 products the same day. Meanwhile, the company said a decrease in incentives and credits used to encourage consumers to try Goodfood’s meal kits has helped boost revenue.

CIBC (TSX: CM). Up to 11 cents to $ 141.68. CIBC and a group of international banks have announced plans for a voluntary carbon market pilot that they say will help companies buy carbon offsets more easily. The group includes the Brazilian Ita Unibanco, the National Australia Bank and the British bank and insurance company NatWest Group. Companies buy carbon credits to implement their climate change strategies. Banks say Project Carbon aims to support a carbon offsets market with clear and consistent pricing and standards. The blockchain-based system will allow credit owners to demonstrate ownership in the market, reducing the risk of double counting and simplifying reporting. It is expected to be launched next month as a pilot to demonstrate the operational, legal and technical capability of the platform.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSX: WFG). Up $ 6.17 or 7.1 percent to $ 93. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has announced plans to repurchase up to $ 1 billion of its shares. The logging company says it is running a “modified Dutch auction” with a bidding price range of $ 85 to $ 98 per share. The purchase price will be the lowest price of this range which will allow it to buy back the maximum number of shares contributed by the shareholders. The company increased its dividend earlier this year after announcing that its first quarter profits had risen, boosted by rising lumber prices. By buying back its shares, a company spreads its profits over fewer shares. This increases its earnings per share, a key ratio used to determine the financial strength of a company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press