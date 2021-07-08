San Francisco gave Scoot the boot. It was part of a larger model.

When the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency banned Scoot last month after nearly 10 years in the city, it was actually giving the ax to Bird, a former Scoot rival who gained access to the San Francisco market at the mid-2019 in buy Scoot.

The city’s move has left many commuters complaining of even fewer options in a city where public transit is still far from pre-pandemic levels. But San Francisco’s move against Bird was both long in coming and part of a larger scheme. In recent weeks, the scooter company has also been launched from its own hometown of Santa Monica, Salt Lake City and Zaragoza, Spain. This may or may not bode well for his plans to go public. in a $ 2.3 billion merger deal this autumn.

But Bird, by now, is used to being banned, fined and prosecuted. The company’s behavior appears to be a vestige of the uber model: Asking for forgiveness, not permission. His aggressive tactics and sudden ubiquity polarized public opinion and made Bird a force to be reckoned with in the scooter world.

His methods, applied in San Francisco after Bird’s takeover of Scoot, also transformed Scoot from a once-beloved local phenomenon with a loyal following, into another electric scooter company. Calling it even more Scoot is kind of a slap in the face. Whatever Scoot has been, he’s gone, a source close to the company said.

The SFMTA’s dictum of recent months is far from the first time Bird has been banned from a city. It’s not even the first time he’s been kicked out of this city.

The Santa Monica-based startup was first exiled from San Francisco in 2018 after unloading hundreds of unauthorized scooters on the streets. When he attempted to apply for an official permit later that year, Bird was refused, receive bad grades from the SFMTA in terms of equitable access, labor practices and community awareness.

But the company, founded by ex-Uber and Lyft executive Travis VanderZanden, often finds ways around bans through techniques similar to those used by its carpool ancestors.

First, he introduced monthly scooter rentals, which allowed people to pay a flat rate and have an electric scooter delivered for the month, even in cities where daily rentals were banned.

Then bird Scoot bought in 2019, just in time for Scoot to be selected as one of four companies licensed to operate in San Francisco.

As Mission Local reported last week, the recent revelations uncovered by the SFMTA led to a ruling that Scoot (under the ownership of Birds) was in violation of its license dating back to 2020. After several warnings that the transportation agency of The city said it had gone unheeded, Scoot was fined over $ 100,000 and ordered to cease operations in San Francisco by July 1.

Before being purchased by Bird, Scoot gained a reputation for working with the SFMTA, for years, to obtain authorization and even create new permits when existing permits did not apply. He hosted neighborhood parties and organized loyal followers to help the company find a place in the city’s transit system. Bird took another route and became known to suddenly drop hundreds of unlicensed scooters night in the cities of the country.

The disappearance of Scoot

The latest iteration of Birds’ withdrawal from San Francisco is just one piece in its history of flouting controversial rules and practices towards workers.

Six months after the Scoot acquisition, Bird laid off 40 to 50 Scoot employees in December 2019 and fought back against workers trying to unionize with Teamsters Union, according to a source who has worked closely with the two companies.

As workers at the Spin scooter company, a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company, began the unionization process in 2019, Scoots employees found their way blocked. Scoot employees have learned they’ve been transferred to a third-party recruiting agency, a loophole used by companies to make unionization more difficult, according to Tony DeLorio, president of Teamsters Local 665.

Among the group of Scoot employees he worked with, DeLorio said that far more than the mandatory 50% goal had signed a union card indicating their interest. But just before he filed, Bird caught wind of the effort and started hiring through a third-party company, disrupting organizing efforts: if employees technically work for different companies, they can’t get along. unionize as a group.

It’s a big deal, not just in the scooter industry, but in industries we deal with across the country, said Doug Bloch, political director of the Teamsters Council in Northern California. The problem, of course, is that a company like Scoot [aka Bird] does not have to take responsibility for these workers. They are a step removed from any responsibility for these workers, including if the workers decide to organize.

Then came the layoffs. Birds’ original contract with SFMTA stated that upon acquiring Scoot, they would maintain the same number of employees in San Francisco as before. Technically, through another loophole, Bird was able to downsize while retaining staff.

DeLorio said the layoffs were unrelated to the union’s efforts, but Birds’ hiring tactic was a form of retaliation against organizers and derailed their efforts.

Everyone knew it was morally wrong, but they didn’t really break a permit rule, DeLorio said. Today, DeLorio says, the permits include a clause preventing this practice of hiring by third parties. Spin and Lime (owned by Uber) has been cleared to operate for next year, and DeLorio plans to help Lime workers organize with the union.

Bird did not provide comments for this story. After SFMTA announced in June that Scoot would not be receiving permits for the upcoming fiscal year, a spokesperson for Bird told Mission Local that the company is fully cooperating with SFMTA to quickly resolve procedural incidents that happened.

But bird-related issues appear to run deeper than mere procedural incidents, and they appear to be widespread.

Outside at home

Santa Monica, where Bird was first launched with a similar night scooter blitz in September 2017, kicks Bird out of his own hometown. Bird appealed the decision and threatened to sue in May 2021, but the Santa Monicas city council dismissed the appeal on June 30, approving the operation of four other scooter companies.

Santa Monica had already chased Bird for over $ 300,000, citing licensing issues and security concerns. Bird has not confirmed whether he will pursue legal action.

Salt Lake City also recently passed an ordinance banning Bird scooters while allowing rival companies Lime and Spin, though it’s unclear when this change will take effect. Bird filed an appeal on May 31, claiming the clearance process was unfair. Other cities like Starkville, miss. and Zaragoza, Spain are also blacklisted Bird.

In addition to the various offenses, Bird also has a history of operate its franchisees, fleet managers who pay thousands of dollars for their own fleet of scooters they maintain, except they technically never own the scooters, and owe Bird a fee when they are inevitably damaged.

Coincidentally, this mode of operation is not very similar to that of Uber and Lyft, both known to take advantage of gig-worker drivers and cut corners where possible.

Despite all the drama, Bird continues to roll out a service to new cities every day, now with operations in over 100 cities around the world on a scale far greater than Scoot has ever achieved on its own.

San Francisco commuters, who already suffer from a gutted transit system, will have to get from here to there without Bird.

But Bird has bigger plans in the works. And if and when it will be made public this fall, it will eventually be up to the market to decide its fate.

