Fort Lauderdale accepts Elon Musk’s Tesla Beach Tunnel proposal





The Boring Company would offer Teslas rides to hundreds of people a day for $ 5 to $ 8 per person, city officials have already said. A similar ride in an Uber would cost around $ 10 per ride at current prices, according to the Uber Rides Price Estimator.

“It could be a really innovative way to reduce congestion,” said Mayor Dean Trantalis. Tuesday evening , announcing the plan, although costs to the city were initially not disclosed. He said other companies will have 45 days to submit competing proposals.

The project will be dubbed “The Las Olas Loop”, a reference to a local road that connects to the beach. The Boring Company offers a public transport system called the Loop, in which people in standard Teslas are driven from station to station in tunnels. His first project opened last month at the Las Vegas Convention Center. There are plans to expand the system to more of Las Vegas.

But Loop has also drawn criticism from transportation planners, who say that the use of the car as a mode of public transport makes the use of a tunnel inefficient, which could carry many more people with a train or a bus.

If the Boring Company carries hundreds of passengers a day, as Trantalis has already said, that would be fewer passengers than about half of the each of Broward County Transit’s bus lines, which operate in Fort Lauderdale. The local government is considering the Las Olas Loop as a way to reduce the stress of parking on its beach. Drivers will be able to park cars at the downtown Brightline station, which offers intercity rail service around Florida, and then hop in a Tesla to the beach. “This is the type of big, bold idea that we should be exploring,” Ben Porritt, a spokesperson for Brightline, told CNN Business. “Good transportation is ultimately about the functionality of a city.” The Boring Company has pledged to dramatically cut spending on excavation, which can cost Governments up to a billion dollars a mile, making many projects unaffordable. Florida has only two tunnel projects in the state, and its limestone makes it difficult to optimize a tunnel boring machine, due to the natural holes it contains, tunnel experts say. The state also has underground aquifers, which must be protected. Trantalis said this spring that the Boring Company and the city were studying the local geology to determine which path to take to get to the beach. Fort Lauderdale and the Boring Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fort Lauderdale did not disclose details of the Boring Company’s plan, claiming in a Press release This month, state law prohibits doing so until the competitive process is complete.

