F45 formation moving towards listing on the New York Stock Exchange with a potential valuation of US $ 1.5 billion

Australia-based fitness franchise F45 Training is on track to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a potential valuation of over US $ 1.5 billion when it goes public.

Now based in Austin, Texas and with Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg as a shareholder, media suggest the IPO will see a first 20.3 million shares offered to the public at an expected price range of $ 15-17. US per share to increase to $ 345 million.

About 1.6 million shares of the IPO are offered by the selling shareholder, the proceeds of which would not go to the company.

Founded in Sydney in 2013, Australia, it now operates more than 2,500 studio franchises in 63 countries.

It plans to use the proceeds of its IPO primarily to repay debt, provide bonuses to employees and cover the upcoming acquisition of the assets of indoor cycling chain Flywheel, with the remaining funds being intended for general corporate purposes. the company.

In 2019, Wahlberg and private equity fund FOD Capital conducted a private equity investment in F45 through MWIG, a private equity vehicle. According to the New York Stock Exchange file, Wahlberg owns about 26% of MGIW.

F45 announced its intention to list on the US-based NASDAQ stock exchange in June 2020, after entering into a deal with Crescent Acquisition Corporation (CAC), a specialist acquisition company.

The two companies then ended their deal last October, with F45 chief executive Adam Gilchrist saying that approaching government procurement at the time “was not the right option for F45.”

However, the company now advises “we believe there is a significant opportunity to significantly expand our franchise studio footprint in the United States.”

In the filing, F45 Training explained that it plans to open up to 7,000 studios in the United States and 23,000 worldwide, adding, in a statement, “As of March 31, 2021, we had 941 franchises sold and 518 studios in total in the United States.

“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had seen the pace of our growth in the United States accelerate, with the average number of net franchises sold per month rising from 12 in 2017 to 18 in 2018 to 32 in 2019.

“Due to COVID-19, the average number of net franchises sold per month decreased in 2020 to 10.

“Based on the current franchises sold in Australia per capita as of March 31, 2021, we believe there is long-term studio potential for us to open over 7,000 studios in the United States.

“As of March 31, 2021, we had 630 franchises sold outside of our main markets, the United States and Australia. Based on an extrapolation of current franchises sold in Australia per capita as of March 31, 2021, we believe there is a long term global opportunity for over 23,000 studios, with potential of around 16,000 studios in outside the US market.

“We believe that we can continue to develop our international presence through our existing franchise strategy and opportunistically pursuing master franchise agreements to sell selected territories to experienced local partners. “

The brief also offers insight into the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed on international fitness operators like F45.

As of March 31, the company had approximately 1,286 open studios, which represented 86% of its total portfolio. The remaining 14% were located in areas that continue to face restrictions.

F45 saw its revenue decline to US $ 82.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, from US $ 92.7 million at the end of 2019.

The F45 statement added “we believe our performance during the pandemic has underscored the resilience of our business model.”

