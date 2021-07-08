Can blockchain manage a financial market? This company thinks so

In 1792, about 24 stockbrokers and merchants gathered in lower Manhattan under a bud tree to sign an agreement that would allow them to trade with each other for a fixed commission. This became known as the Buttonwood Agreement and marked the founding of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Fast forwarding 200 years, markets like the NYSE and Nasdaq are dominated by innovative companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). But the exchanges themselves have undergone little change.

Financial markets are still built around the idea of ​​a paper share certificate today. Clearing, settlement and custodians require expensive and complicated back office processes that take 2 full days. Much of the work is manual and at high risk of errors and inefficiencies.

How blockchain can improve financial markets

Since the inception of Bitcoin (BTC), the potential of blockchains to improve the way organizations store and manage data has been celebrated. In recent years, cryptocurrencies have gained traction among investors as large organizations begin to implement blockchain technology for record keeping and other services.

As a digital record, the blockchain stores information securely while eliminating the possibility of modifications or hacks. Many are decentralized and often have the added benefit of automation.

The founders of Prometheum identified how blockchain could fill gaps and mitigate inefficiencies in modern financial markets and even improve regulations around digital tokens.

Combining over 50 years of experience in securities law, over 20 years of blockchain and distributed architecture experience, and over 20 years of market system design experience, Prometheum was designed as a bridge between traditional Wall Street and the world of digital assets.

How Prometheum Works

Prometheum is the world’s first full-service SEC and FINRA regulated financial market and trading platform powered by blockchain technology. Its blockchain system aims to eliminate the need for manual processes with settlement, clearing, and custody processes operating with next-generation efficiency.

Prometheum is designed for issuers, retail investors and financial professionals. It offers technology companies and blockchain companies looking to raise capital as an alternative to traditional ICOs (initial coin offerings), venture capital firms (VCs), and initial public offerings (IPOs).

Many startups are already capitalizing on digital tokens as a means of raising capital. Yet these cryptos are not registered in a compliant manner and no fully compliant market exists to support their trading.

Prometheum fills this gap. Its infrastructure enables digital assets to be issued, traded and processed in accordance with Federal Securities Laws (FSL).

Prometheum also allows traditional securities, such as stocks and debt, to trade on distributed ledger (DLT) technology replacing the outdated architecture of financial markets with blockchain technology. This innovative financial ecosystem ensures that every investor is fully protected through issuer liability, increased transparency and greater market integrity.

The next-generation financial ecosystem

Blockchain promises to revolutionize highly regulated industries and the way organizations approach record keeping. It is time for this change to make its way into the financial markets.

By providing a platform for companies to raise capital through tokens in a fully regulated environment, Prometheum bridges the gap between retail investors and the stock markets. It is also a safer, more efficient automated solution for manual clearing, settlement and custodian processes.

All of this takes place within a user-friendly platform where accredited and non-accredited investors can trade digital assets with AML / KYC, risk management and market surveillance systems. Unparalleled investor protection ensures a fair and orderly market like no other.

Prometheum also runs its own FIX engine, allowing traditional brokers to integrate into the Prometheum ecosystem and offer clients the ability to trade digital assets through their existing brokerage account.

Since its inception in May 2017, Prometheum has raised $ 27 million and is currently awaiting approval to become the first public ATS for digital assets in the United States.

