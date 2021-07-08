Business
Can blockchain manage a financial market? This company thinks so
In 1792, about 24 stockbrokers and merchants gathered in lower Manhattan under a bud tree to sign an agreement that would allow them to trade with each other for a fixed commission. This became known as the Buttonwood Agreement and marked the founding of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Fast forwarding 200 years, markets like the NYSE and Nasdaq are dominated by innovative companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). But the exchanges themselves have undergone little change.
Financial markets are still built around the idea of a paper share certificate today. Clearing, settlement and custodians require expensive and complicated back office processes that take 2 full days. Much of the work is manual and at high risk of errors and inefficiencies.
How blockchain can improve financial markets
Since the inception of Bitcoin (BTC), the potential of blockchains to improve the way organizations store and manage data has been celebrated. In recent years, cryptocurrencies have gained traction among investors as large organizations begin to implement blockchain technology for record keeping and other services.
As a digital record, the blockchain stores information securely while eliminating the possibility of modifications or hacks. Many are decentralized and often have the added benefit of automation.
The founders of Prometheum identified how blockchain could fill gaps and mitigate inefficiencies in modern financial markets and even improve regulations around digital tokens.
Combining over 50 years of experience in securities law, over 20 years of blockchain and distributed architecture experience, and over 20 years of market system design experience, Prometheum was designed as a bridge between traditional Wall Street and the world of digital assets.
How Prometheum Works
Prometheum is the world’s first full-service SEC and FINRA regulated financial market and trading platform powered by blockchain technology. Its blockchain system aims to eliminate the need for manual processes with settlement, clearing, and custody processes operating with next-generation efficiency.
Prometheum is designed for issuers, retail investors and financial professionals. It offers technology companies and blockchain companies looking to raise capital as an alternative to traditional ICOs (initial coin offerings), venture capital firms (VCs), and initial public offerings (IPOs).
Many startups are already capitalizing on digital tokens as a means of raising capital. Yet these cryptos are not registered in a compliant manner and no fully compliant market exists to support their trading.
Prometheum fills this gap. Its infrastructure enables digital assets to be issued, traded and processed in accordance with Federal Securities Laws (FSL).
Prometheum also allows traditional securities, such as stocks and debt, to trade on distributed ledger (DLT) technology replacing the outdated architecture of financial markets with blockchain technology. This innovative financial ecosystem ensures that every investor is fully protected through issuer liability, increased transparency and greater market integrity.
The next-generation financial ecosystem
Blockchain promises to revolutionize highly regulated industries and the way organizations approach record keeping. It is time for this change to make its way into the financial markets.
By providing a platform for companies to raise capital through tokens in a fully regulated environment, Prometheum bridges the gap between retail investors and the stock markets. It is also a safer, more efficient automated solution for manual clearing, settlement and custodian processes.
All of this takes place within a user-friendly platform where accredited and non-accredited investors can trade digital assets with AML / KYC, risk management and market surveillance systems. Unparalleled investor protection ensures a fair and orderly market like no other.
Prometheum also runs its own FIX engine, allowing traditional brokers to integrate into the Prometheum ecosystem and offer clients the ability to trade digital assets through their existing brokerage account.
Since its inception in May 2017, Prometheum has raised $ 27 million and is currently awaiting approval to become the first public ATS for digital assets in the United States.
Learn more about Prometheum here.
See more Benzinga
2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/blockchain-run-financial-market-company-172831296.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]