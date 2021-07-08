ILR Perspective Shedding Light on Reform in India

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented Dr. Ramaswami “Widow” Balasubramaniam to visit Ithaca, but not to engage in its courses. In addition to his work with the NGO he founded, the Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, Balu traditionally teaches two ILR courses each fall, one on International Development and the other on Leadership in the Human Resources Context.

Two of his most recent projects show how important these topics are in the real world. These include his appointment to the Indian Administration Reform Commission and the establishment of the Social Stock Exchange.

The Commission to Reform Indian Administration is a project created by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to overhaul the country’s civil service and bureaucracy. According to Balu, the pandemic has shown how important utilities are, as the difference between countries with a strong response to the pandemic such as New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and South Korea and those like the United States and India is striking, and the difference is a failure of utilities. In a recent interview with ILR, Balu said that failures in the public system have forced people to fend for themselves and have illuminated areas of growth within the Indian bureaucracy.

Balu added that his view of the Indian bureaucracy distances the country from the legacy of British colonialism; The Indian citizens of Great Britain should be equal partners and participants in the development of India.

With his background in civil society and academia, Balu brings his perspective to the commission, where he works alongside representatives from the private and government sectors to create a citizen-centered bureaucracy, creating an India with less government. and more governance. Another of its goals is to create a civil service summit similar to existing global forums such as the World Economic Forum. Balu said he sees India as a leader at this forum, demonstrating how important human resources and public services are.

In this work, Balu said he used the human resources and public affairs knowledge of the ILR school. The leadership course he teaches each fall is especially essential in this work, as he teaches leadership for global citizenship and the creation of social good, empowering both individuals and organizations. I can use what I teach at Cornell and it’s going to be tried by millions of people in real life and then that experience will feed back into my teaching, Balu said.

The second project that uses Balus’s work at ILR is the burgeoning creation of the Social Stock Exchange, on which he has written a report. A fundamental tenet of Balus’ teaching and work is that the private sector must work alongside government and NGOs to create meaningful change. We are committed to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which means that by 2030, we have pledged to achieve 17 of those goals, he said. This means that we have to spend over a trillion dollars a year. We don’t have that kind of money now, public sector investment, NGO investment, and international agency investment is only $ 46 billion, leaving $ 54 billion needed. The only people who do not participate fully are those in the private sector. And why would the private sector want to participate if they don’t see a certain return on their investment? asked Balu.

People are ready to participate [in social change efforts] he said, but they want to see the impacts.

The social stock exchange will therefore function like a typical stock exchange, except that it will allow social enterprise organizations to be trusted by encouraging investment in them. The social stock market is a way to mobilize resources for the sector to ensure that we are able to achieve the social development we want.

According to Balu, other countries have created social stock exchanges, but none work the way he envisions the India stock exchange. Balu has spent the past five years researching and writing a report on social scholarships.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people at Cornell to get their advice,” he said, including Professor Rosemary Batt, Associate Professor Marya Besharov and the Co-Lab Buffalo staff who have considerable experience in stimulating social development with private investments.

Balu hopes to implement its vision in India this summer.