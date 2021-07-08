Google Play Store faces lawsuits in over 30 statesExBulletin

toggle legend SOPA Images / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett

More than 30 states accuse Google of operating as an illegal monopoly by abusing its power over developers and eliminating competition in the way people download and pay for apps on their Google devices.

“Google uses anti-competitive barriers and mandates to protect its monopoly power,” Attorney General said wrote in the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The lawsuit was brought by 36 states, including New York, California, Tennessee, North Carolina, Utah and the District of Columbia.

This is the latest government attack on the immense power wielded by Google amid a wave of legal and regulatory challenges against Big Tech in recent months.

Since last year, Department of Justice prosecutors or state attorneys general have filed four lawsuits against Google targeting alleged anti-competitive parts of its business empire.

App store commissions are typically billed to developers, who typically pass the cost on to consumers who buy apps or make purchases in things like mobile games.

The states complaint focuses on Google’s use of these fees, alleging that Google’s anti-competitive policies have robbed developers of profits and raised prices for consumers.

“To collect and maintain this extravagant commission, Google used anti-competitive tactics to lessen and discourage competition in the distribution of Android applications,” the lawsuit said. “Google not only targeted potentially competing app stores, but also ensured that app developers themselves had no reasonable choice but to distribute their apps through the Google Play Store.”

One difference between the way Apple and Google operate their devices is what’s known as “sideloading,” the ability to download apps to a browser, rather than through an app store. Citing security concerns, Apple prohibits this practice, while Google allows it. Google also allows third-party app stores to be downloaded to its devices, which Apple does not allow.

However, in its lawsuit, state attorneys point out that Google Play’s market share of apps downloaded to Google devices is over 90%, which suggests, according to the lawsuit, that Google “faces no threat. credible”.

In addition, Google prohibits downloading from competing app stores through its Google Play store, but competing app stores can be downloaded to Google devices, a process that state attorneys describe as “unnecessarily cumbersome and unheard of. convenient”.

In to blog postIn response to Wednesday’s complaint, Wilson White, senior director of public policy at Google, said states were ignoring Google Play’s opening to third-party download and app stores.

“This lawsuit isn’t about helping the little guy or protecting consumers. It’s about stimulating a handful of big app developers who want to enjoy the benefits of Google Play without paying for it,” White wrote. “This risks increasing costs for small developers, hampering their ability to innovate and compete, and make apps in the Android ecosystem less secure for consumers. “

The attorneys general’s complaint does not accept this, stating that: “Google’s conduct has deterred new entrants and / or prevented potential competitors from reaching the ladder that could restrict Google’s power.”

Departure this month, Google halves its commission for the first million dollars developers earn each year. It follows a similar announcement from Apple.

In May, federal judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers told Apple CEO Tim Cook that the commission cuts did not address the bigger issues of whether developers were competing on an equal footing.

“The problem with the million dollar small business program, at least what I’ve seen so far: It really wasn’t the result of competition,” she said. “It seemed to be the result of the pressure you were feeling from the investigations, the lawsuits, not the competition.”

The Coalition for App Fairness, an advocacy group opposed to big tech companies with exclusive control over integrated payment processing, said in a statement that state action on Wednesday is encouraging.

“App stores have been given a free pass to abuse their market dominance for too long,” said coalition executive director Meghan DiMuzio. “Their anti-competitive policies stifle innovation, hamper consumer freedom, inflate costs, and limit transparent communication between developers and their customers.”

Fortnite maker Epic Games has judged Apple this year on how it operates its app store. The federal judge has yet to render a verdict. Epic has also sued Google in a similar case and is awaiting trial.

Editor’s note: Google is one of the financial backers of NPR.