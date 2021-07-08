Connect with us

Business

Didi debunks lawmakers seeking to prevent U.S. investors from trading Chinese stocks

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

 


Chinese regulators last Friday decided to block new users from downloading the country’s most popular rideshare app, Didi, just weeks after the company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, causing shares to fall. of the company up to 25% and triggering a vast reassessment. of the risks of investing in Chinese stocks.

The developments have also angered members of Congress, where there is a growing bipartisan consensus to protect U.S. investors from Chinese companies that fail to meet U.S. standards for corporate information disclosure.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said in a statement that authorizing Didi Global Inc. DIDI,
-4.64%
listing on the NYSE was reckless and irresponsible, adding that even as stocks rebound, US investors still have no idea of ​​the company’s financial strength because the Communist Party of China is blocking US regulators from reviewing them. books. This endangers the investments of American retirees and sends desperately needed US dollars to Beijing.

Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, lambasted the Chinese for restricting market access to American companies to support its national champions, in a comment to MarketWatch. He added that these policies distort markets and hurt workers, and should not be helped by allowing Chinese companies to raise funds from Americans if they do not comply with US regulations.

In June, Rubio and Casey introduced a bill called the No IPOs for Unaccountable Actors Act, which would order financial regulators to ban any company that does not comply with U.S. audit regulations from making an initial public offering. .

The proposal is based on the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, enacted last December with the unanimous support of both houses of Congress. The move gives foreign companies three years to comply with U.S. accounting and reporting regulations before being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. The law also requires proof that foreign companies listed in the United States are not owned or controlled by a foreign government.

Owen Tetford, research analyst at Beacon Policy Advisors, told MarketWatch in an interview that the Rubio-Casey bill is unlikely to pass this year, given other anti-China laws that are on the market. not to be adopted. But he noted that there is a strong commitment from both sides to protect American technology and innovative American companies, and little support for policies that could benefit China’s tech sector.

Class actions to come

Experts say they expect numerous class actions on behalf of Didi Global Inc. investors for misleading them about the existence of a regulatory investigation.

Jason Vigna, a securities litigator at law firm Mintz, said in an interview that U.S. securities law does not require public companies, like Didi, to notify investors of ongoing investigations because the The existence of a government investigation does not mean the company has anything wrong with it or will face sanctions.

If companies were to reveal all the time that we were getting a request from a government body somewhere in the world, it would be misleading because investors wouldn’t know how to interpret that, he said.

Nonetheless, plaintiffs’ lawyers have already started preparing class actions, with law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray filing a complaint on Tuesday on behalf of Didi’s investors, alleging that Didi was aware of the investigation three years ago. months and therefore submitted documents to US regulators. which were materially false and misleading and [which] omitted material adverse facts.

Vigna said the complaint attempts to prove that management should have known that the investigation would lead to heavy penalties, but called the case very weak due to the difficulty of proving the mental state of the management of the company and the actual interpretation of events as it became aware of the investigations.

That said, it is probably too early to tell how this legal battle and the possibility of an SEC investigation or enforcement action is likely until we know more about the nature of China’s investigation into. the company, added Vigna.

But the heavy losses so far only seem to strengthen Rubios’ argument that the SEC should have blocked Didi’s IPO in the first place. In a June statement, he called on the regulator to do just that, arguing that every time the SEC allows companies like Didi to list on US stock exchanges, it is funneling desperately needed US dollars to Beijing and putting it at risk. the investments of American retirees.

The effect on American investors

Not only are U.S. lawmakers increasingly skeptical of U.S. investments that bolster China’s tech sector, but the Chinese are poised to prevent domestic companies from seeking capital abroad, especially in America. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Chinese regulators are considering new rules this would require Chinese companies to get approval before going public in Hong Kong or the United States

Nick Colas, founder of Datatrek research and who was the senior analyst for the first Chinese company to go public on the NYSE, told MarketWatch he had warned investors against Chinese tech companies because of the threat that the powerful Chinese regulatory apparatus poses to the company. values.

China’s regulatory process is very different from that of the United States, which is very transparent and very visible, he said. The Chinese government has much more authority over everything. I think sometimes American investors think it’s just a slightly stricter version than the United States, but it’s not. It’s a different order of magnitude.

Indeed, the news of Didi put a brake on Chinese technology stocks more generally, with the ETF Invesco China Technology CQQQ,
-0.24%
down around 7% since early July, indicating that the reality of Chinese regulatory risk is emerging for some investors.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/didi-debacle-riles-lawmakers-who-seek-to-block-u-s-investors-from-trading-chinese-stocks-11625683303

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: