Didi debunks lawmakers seeking to prevent U.S. investors from trading Chinese stocks

Chinese regulators last Friday decided to block new users from downloading the country’s most popular rideshare app, Didi, just weeks after the company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, causing shares to fall. of the company up to 25% and triggering a vast reassessment. of the risks of investing in Chinese stocks.

The developments have also angered members of Congress, where there is a growing bipartisan consensus to protect U.S. investors from Chinese companies that fail to meet U.S. standards for corporate information disclosure.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said in a statement that authorizing Didi Global Inc. DIDI,

listing on the NYSE was reckless and irresponsible, adding that even as stocks rebound, US investors still have no idea of ​​the company’s financial strength because the Communist Party of China is blocking US regulators from reviewing them. books. This endangers the investments of American retirees and sends desperately needed US dollars to Beijing.

Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, lambasted the Chinese for restricting market access to American companies to support its national champions, in a comment to MarketWatch. He added that these policies distort markets and hurt workers, and should not be helped by allowing Chinese companies to raise funds from Americans if they do not comply with US regulations.

In June, Rubio and Casey introduced a bill called the No IPOs for Unaccountable Actors Act, which would order financial regulators to ban any company that does not comply with U.S. audit regulations from making an initial public offering. .

The proposal is based on the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, enacted last December with the unanimous support of both houses of Congress. The move gives foreign companies three years to comply with U.S. accounting and reporting regulations before being kicked off U.S. stock exchanges. The law also requires proof that foreign companies listed in the United States are not owned or controlled by a foreign government.

Owen Tetford, research analyst at Beacon Policy Advisors, told MarketWatch in an interview that the Rubio-Casey bill is unlikely to pass this year, given other anti-China laws that are on the market. not to be adopted. But he noted that there is a strong commitment from both sides to protect American technology and innovative American companies, and little support for policies that could benefit China’s tech sector.

Class actions to come

Experts say they expect numerous class actions on behalf of Didi Global Inc. investors for misleading them about the existence of a regulatory investigation.

Jason Vigna, a securities litigator at law firm Mintz, said in an interview that U.S. securities law does not require public companies, like Didi, to notify investors of ongoing investigations because the The existence of a government investigation does not mean the company has anything wrong with it or will face sanctions.

If companies were to reveal all the time that we were getting a request from a government body somewhere in the world, it would be misleading because investors wouldn’t know how to interpret that, he said.

Nonetheless, plaintiffs’ lawyers have already started preparing class actions, with law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray filing a complaint on Tuesday on behalf of Didi’s investors, alleging that Didi was aware of the investigation three years ago. months and therefore submitted documents to US regulators. which were materially false and misleading and [which] omitted material adverse facts.

Vigna said the complaint attempts to prove that management should have known that the investigation would lead to heavy penalties, but called the case very weak due to the difficulty of proving the mental state of the management of the company and the actual interpretation of events as it became aware of the investigations.

That said, it is probably too early to tell how this legal battle and the possibility of an SEC investigation or enforcement action is likely until we know more about the nature of China’s investigation into. the company, added Vigna.

But the heavy losses so far only seem to strengthen Rubios’ argument that the SEC should have blocked Didi’s IPO in the first place. In a June statement, he called on the regulator to do just that, arguing that every time the SEC allows companies like Didi to list on US stock exchanges, it is funneling desperately needed US dollars to Beijing and putting it at risk. the investments of American retirees.

The effect on American investors

Not only are U.S. lawmakers increasingly skeptical of U.S. investments that bolster China’s tech sector, but the Chinese are poised to prevent domestic companies from seeking capital abroad, especially in America. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Chinese regulators are considering new rules this would require Chinese companies to get approval before going public in Hong Kong or the United States

Nick Colas, founder of Datatrek research and who was the senior analyst for the first Chinese company to go public on the NYSE, told MarketWatch he had warned investors against Chinese tech companies because of the threat that the powerful Chinese regulatory apparatus poses to the company. values.

China’s regulatory process is very different from that of the United States, which is very transparent and very visible, he said. The Chinese government has much more authority over everything. I think sometimes American investors think it’s just a slightly stricter version than the United States, but it’s not. It’s a different order of magnitude.