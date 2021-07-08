Business
Biggest moves at noon: Didi, Diamondback, Whirlpool
A navigation map on Chinese carpooling giant Didi’s app can be seen on a mobile phone in front of the app’s logo displayed in this illustrative photo taken on July 1, 2021.
Florence Lo | Reuters
Find out which companies are making headlines in midday trading.
Didi The sale of the Chinese rideshare company continued, with shares falling 4.6%. On Tuesday, Didi’s shares fell nearly 20% after Chinese regulators announced a review of the company’s cybersecurity, less than a week after Didi’s public debut on the New York Stock Exchange.
Nio, Pinduoduo, Baidu and Alibaba US-traded shares of several other Chinese companies also continued to decline on Wednesday. Electric vehicle company Nio fell more than 8%, the online agriculture market Pinduoduo fell about 2.5%, search giant Baidu fell 2.3%, and Alibaba slipped 1.7%.
Diamondback Energy Shares of the exploration and production company slipped 3.5% amid continued weakness in oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell more than 2% in volatile trading on Wednesday, weighing on the energy sector as a whole. Valero and Occidental also lost more than 3% while Halliburton lost 2.7%.
Whirlpool Shares of the home products company rose 2.3% on Wednesday after JPMorgan named Whirlpool as the top pick. The company said in a note to customers that Whirlpool was a “hated” stock on Wall Street, but was poised to beat expectations in the quarters to come, creating upside potential for investors.
Beyond Meat Shares of the plant-based meat substitute maker fell 3.6% after CRFA lowered the stock to a sustaining rating from a buy rating. The CFRA said in its downgrade of the stock that it sees a more “balanced” risk / reward in the current market environment.
Boston Beer Shares of Boston Beer rose 3.4% after Credit Suisse improved the stock to outperform the neutral position. The company noted that the Truly hard seltzer brand could improve the performance of the stock. Credit Suisse also raised its price target to $ 1,490, about 61% above the stock’s close on Tuesday.
CNBC’s Jesse Pound, Pippa Stevens, Yun Li, Tanaya Macheel and Tom Franck contributed reporting
