Caledonia considers listing on the Victoria Falls stock exchange in Zimbabwe

ST HELIER, Jersey, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN & AIM: CMCL) announces that it is beginning the process of pursuing a list of certificates of deposit representing the company’s shares on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) in Zimbabwe. Such listing would be subject to market conditions and the implementation of positive proposals made by the Zimbabwean authorities regarding improved US dollar payments for gold produced in the majority-owned Blanket mine.

The VFEX is a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and was established in 2020 with the aim of launching the Offshore Financial Services Center which was assigned to the Special Economic Zone established at Victoria Falls. The VFEX will be for foreign and domestic investors in Zimbabwe, and all transactions will be denominated in US dollars.

The proposed VFEX rating demonstrates Caledonias continued commitment to Zimbabwe and would make it easier for employees of Caledonias and Blankets in Zimbabwe to participate as shareholders of Caledonia.

Securing of the listing of VFEX is expected to take place during 2021 and would be effected through a placement in Zimbabwe of certificates of deposit to raise approximately US $ 3.0 million (to meet local shareholder allocation requirements) and an IPO later. The proceeds of the placement would be used for general corporate purposes. The VFEX listing will be conditioned on the general market appetite and confirmation that the necessary mechanisms have been implemented so that Caledonia can take advantage of the benefits arising from the VFEX listing, in particular with regard to the improvement of payments in US dollars for gold produced in the majority-owned Blanket mine. Caledonia has engaged IH Advisory, a Harare-based financial services group, to advise and assist on this matter.

Commenting on the proposed listing on VFEX, Steve Curtis, CEO of Caledonia said:

I welcome the step towards a more liberal financial environment which is reflected in the proposed advantages of a listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange.

The information contained in this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information under the regulation on market abuse (EU) n ° 596/2014. (MAR) as it is part of UK domestic law under the European Union Act 2018 (withdrawal) and is disclosed in accordance with the Company’s obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

