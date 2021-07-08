Telenom Plc Stock Exchange Release July 8, 2021 at 12:45 p.m. EEST





Talenom executes its growth strategy by acquiring the accounting firm YOUnited Professionals in Sweden and expands to Nykping Talenom Plc has agreed to acquire the accounting firm YOUnited Professionals in Nykping, Sweden. With this acquisition, Talenom further strengthens its position in the Swedish market and expands its operations to a new municipality, Nykping. The turnover of the acquired company during the period 7/20206/2021 amounted to approximately 1.2 million euros (previous 12-month comparison period: 1.2 million euros) and its operating profit at around 0.3 million euros (previous 12-month comparison period: 0.2 million euros). The acquisition also supports the organic growth of Talenoms in Sdermanland, southwest of Stockholm. The acquired business will be transferred to Talenom on September 1, 2021 and its financial impact on Talenoms 2021 figures will remain in line with current forecasts. The operation will be carried out by acquiring all of the company’s share capital in cash and new Talenom Plc shares subscribed as part of a managed share issue. The purchase price is 1.3 million euros, of which 0.9 million euros will be paid in cash and 0.4 million euros in shares. Additional purchase prices of up to € 0.2 million may be paid if operational and financial objectives are met. I am really delighted that YOUnited Professionals Nykping AB is supporting our growth in Sweden. Our position in the Swedish accountancy market continues to grow and it is great that our team has acquired a solid expertise in the field of payroll. I warmly welcome this new accounting firm at Talenom, says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom. YOUnited Professionals Nykping is a very high quality company that combines a customer centric approach, process thinking and the ability to engage in business with product service concepts. Their specialist payroll expertise perfectly complements the strengths of our Swedish organization, says Tuomas Iivalainen, Director of International Affairs at Talenom. The story continues Financial information on the acquired company: 1,000 euros YOUnited Professionals Unaudited Checked Results 07/20/06/21 07/19/06/20 Net sales 1.195 1,243 Operating result 259 202 Opening balance sheet of the contributing company, estimate 1.9.2021 Goodwill and other intangible assets 99 other assets 266 Total assets 365 Equity 15 Non-current liabilities 0 Current liabilities 349 Total equity and liabilities 365 Number of employees 14 Figures have been converted from Swedish krona to euros using the July 6, 2021 rate (EUR 1 = SEK 10.14). The 27,036 new shares subscribed as part of the directed capital increase linked to the operation will be registered in the Trade Register on or around September 6, 2021. The total number of Talenom Plc shares is 43,790,252 continued. when registering new shares. The number of new shares to be issued corresponds to approximately 0.06 percent of all Talenom Plc shares prior to issuance. The new shares will give shareholders rights from the date of their registration. The shares issued upon issuance of shares will subsequently be admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Oy stock exchange list. TALENOM PLC

More information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

Phone. +358 40 703 8554

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm created in 1972. Our business idea is to make the daily life of entrepreneurs easier with the most user-friendly digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our clients' businesses with a wide range of expert services as well as financial and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services to SMEs. Talenom has a history of strong growth, the average annual increase in net sales was around 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden out of a total of 47 locations. Talenoms shares are listed on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.talenom.fi

