Global Equities Collapse After Fed Talks Reducing US Stimulus | national news
BEIJING (AP) Global stock markets and Wall Street futures fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised the possibility of squeezing the US economic stimulus. Japan was preparing to declare a state of coronavirus emergency during the Olympics due to a wave of infections.
London and Frankfurt opened more than 1% less while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong also fell. The future of Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 was down 1%, falling from Wednesday’s record high.
Also on Thursday, South Korea reported a record one-day increase of 1,275 new coronavirus infections, adding to the gloom of the disease.
The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting in June gave optimistic prospects for a recovery in the U.S. economy and showed board members how and when they could cut back on monthly bond purchases that inject money in the financial system.
With the initial big effort of economic reopening mainly taken into account, there is some uncertainty about the pace of the unemployment rate reduction ahead, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. The Fed minutes reinforce that many are waiting to be seen in the upcoming data to guide policy withdrawal.
In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost 1.4% to 7,047.80 while the DAX in Frankfurt lost 1.4% to 15,477.08. The CAC 40 in Paris fell 1.9% to 6,403.30.
On Wall Street, the future of the Dow Jones Industrial Average was also down 1.2%. That of the S&P 500 lost 1.1%.
On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow Jones both rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite gained less than 0.1% to hit a new high.
Apple rose 1.8%, Otis added 2%, and Biogen gained 3%. Energy and other sectors have slipped.
In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.9% to 28,118.03. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo from Monday to August 22, due to the pandemic. Possible measures include closing bars and restaurants that serve alcohol and asking the public to stay home. City leaders also have the option of shutting down department stores and other businesses.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8% to 3,525.50 after the Chinese cabinet said it would free up more money for loans by reducing the amount of deposits banks are required to keep in reserve .
The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.9% to 27,153.13, penalized by lower Chinese tech stocks. They have been affected by increased enforcement of anti-monopoly rules and other rules, including the order for ridesharing service Didi to stop accepting new users while it overhauls the way it handles customer data. . E-commerce giant Alibaba Group lost 4.1%, and entertainment and social media operator Tencent Holding Ltd. slipped 3.7%.
In South Korea, the Kospi lost 1% to 3,252.68.
The Indian Sensex fell 1.1% to 52,484.64. New Zealand won while Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok fell.
Investors have oscillated between enthusiasm for an economic recovery and unease that the Fed and other central banks could reverse stimulus measures to ease the pressure for higher prices.
The Fed minutes showed officials are moving closer to cutting bond purchases, although most analysts don’t expect a cut until the end of the year. At their previous meeting, policymakers said they plan to hike interest rates as early as 2023, earlier than expected.
Fed minutes showed that a cut announcement still seems ready for the August / September period, Oanda’s Edward Moya said in a report. The Fed has already pointed out that it is a little nervous about inflation, and the minutes have confirmed that fear.
In energy markets, benchmark US crude lost $ 1.12 to $ 71.08 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $ 1.17 to $ 72.20 on Wednesday. Brent crude, the basis of international oil prices, fell 95 cents to $ 72.48 a barrel in London. It sank $ 1.10 the previous session to $ 73.43.
The dollar fell to 109.92 yen from 110.63 yen on Wednesday. The euro rose to $ 1.1823 from $ 1.1805.
