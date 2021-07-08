How to Choose the Right European Stock Exchange to Get Started in the IT Industry

Co-founder and CEO of the TenderHut Technology Capital Group. Entrepreneur and investor. More than 20 years of experience in the IT sector.

If your business size is getting big enough and you still have an appetite for growth, the next step is to find a way to secure additional financing. One way is to list the company on the stock exchange. According to EY, the most successful candidates for listing often spend two years or more building business processes and infrastructures, recruiting management staff and reorganizing information flows. One of our first decisions, immediately after my company decided to market debut, was to choose the stock market where we would make our public offering.

When we initiated the IPO process, we considered making our debut in several markets: Apart from Poland, we also analyzed the stock exchanges in Sweden (Nasdaq Nordic Stockholm), Switzerland (SIX Swiss) and in the United Kingdom (AIM).

Below I will share our observations regarding these stock markets and present the findings that led us to make the final decision.

Nasdaq Nordic Stockholm

For TenderHut, Sweden was a natural fit, as we have many Scandinavian customers. This is an interesting trading room when it comes to acquiring financing for technology companies. This particularly applies to companies in a phase of dynamic initial growth.

According to a PwC analysis prepared for TenderHut, there are many companies balancing the breakeven point with high revenue growth momentum. These companies tend to invest in the growth of their customers, their skills and the market, at the cost of a temporary deterioration of the results. This characteristic of the market indicates that those who invest in it fully understand what is involved in projects in the early development phase and are able to assess both the potential of a given project and the risk associated with it. A very important point is that we would not have to teach investors the nature of our business, how we achieve our goals or explain our choice of course of action.

SIX Switzerland

Within our group, the business area dedicated to solutions for laboratory systems plays an important role. PwC’s analysis highlighted that the Swiss market is very strong in terms of industrial laboratories from all sectors. Our presence in this market was essential for us and although we have already achieved this presence, a debut on the stock market would be the icing on the cake. According to our internal research, the long and complicated customer acquisition process is offset by the Swiss emphasis on long-term business relationships.

Naturally, a start on the Zurich Stock Exchange also means prestige and substantial growth in the organization’s recognition among investors. However, it is precisely because of the maturity and stability of this market and the size of the companies listed on it that we have recognized that our company is too small an entity to generate any real interest from investors. .

AIM London

Another option we considered was the Alternative London Trading Room (AIM). Companies in the technology sector make up 12% of all businesses is registered there. It is important to note that from the point of view of a software house organization, this market has a lot of experience with such organizations, as around 60 companies in the technology sector are already listed there. We also took into account the investment capacities of investors operating in London and the number of peers, i.e. comparable companies. The players in the AIM exchange are experienced and understand companies that put growth rate at the top of their priorities, both in terms of customer size and supported technologies, which translates into a very high income dynamic.

From the point of view of a Polish organization, we could not find a company from our country with similar experience that debuted on the London Stock Exchange. Until now, operations of Polish companies were infrequent and involved double listing or debt listings, rather than substantial capital gains for growth and acquisitions.

NewConnect Poland

After five years of work, we have been listed on the NewConnect market in Poland since April 2021. This choice was not so obvious, but the argument for taking small steps and taking the time to learn the realities of how it works of a listed company won. outside. Our collaboration with PwC in this area, which prepared analyzes for us, has helped us a lot.

Entry costs and consulting services in the registration process have spoken in NewConnect’s favor. The fact that this market has computer / technology issuers with a representative clientele was also a plus. PwC pointed out that this trading room is also distinct in terms of the number of entrants with a scale of operations similar to ours. It wasn’t unimportant that Poland was TenderHut’s natural home from a regulatory and business environment perspective, after all.

summary

Based on my experience, here are the three crucial questions you should ask yourself before deciding which exchange you are going to start:

1. Are there other companies on this exchange like yours?

Check out how many companies like yours in terms of industry, investment strategy, technology, etc. are listed on this market. If you are going to debut in a foreign market, check to see if other companies from your country are listed there.

2. Does your organization have experience in the given legal environment, will it be able to meet its requirements?

Remember the Roman rule: “Ignorantia iuris nocet”, or “not knowing the law is harmful”. Prepare yourself and if you don’t know what you’re doing, seek help by consulting other companies. Try to choose an exchange where the regulations and information requirements are similar to the markets you are already familiar with.

3. What costs do you consider acceptable to get started?

It’s important to remember that getting started on the stock market costs money. There are two types of costs: 1. Advice and promotion. 2. Administration costs. What amount is acceptable? It depends on the financial goals you want to achieve.

But the costs of raising capital should always be commensurate with the volume of capital you want to raise throughout the start-up process.

