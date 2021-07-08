Philippine Stock Exchange wants to become a digital currency trading platform





The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is considering trading digital currencies, according to local reports. The head of exchanges believes that if Filipinos trade digital currencies, the exchange is in the best position to serve them compared to existing exchanges. However, he acknowledged that the industry regulator has yet to provide guidance for digital currency trading platforms. The PSE is the national stock exchange of the Philippines, with a market capitalization of over $ 250 billion. According to its president and CEO Ramon Monzon, the exchange is best positioned to serve the digital currency fraternity in the Southeast Asian country. Talk to CNN Philippines, Monzon confirmed that PSE senior management is discussing the idea of ​​integrating digital currencies, noting that he believes the exchange already has an advantage over existing digital currency trading platforms in the Philippines. He told the point of sale: If there was to be a crypto exchange, it would have to be done at the PSE. Why? First, it’s because we have the commercial infrastructure. But more importantly, we will be able to have guarantees of investor protection, especially with a product like crypto. The PSE, if it does eventually go into digital currencies, will join other leading exchanges that are already exploring the sector. Germany’s Deutsche Brse is one of the biggest leaps forward. A week ago, the exchange acquired a majority stake in Crypto Finance, a Swiss digital asset trading and brokerage company. The PES chairman, however, cautioned investors against any expectation of risk-free conduct with digital currencies. He said: These are just capital gains, which means the price I get for my crypto is the price you’re willing to pay… So a lot of people are drawn to this because of the volatility. Instant wealth could also be instant poverty. If there is to be any structured crypto trade in the Philippines, it should be under our watch, he added. Despite its best interests, the PSE is limited when it comes to digital currencies by the state of regulation in the Philippines, Monzon said. The PES is awaiting instructions from the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission. “Unfortunately, we are not in a position to do this now because we do not yet have any rules from the regulator,” he added. Watch: CoinGeek Zurich Panel, The Future of Trading and Digital Assets New to Bitcoin? Discover CoinGeekBitcoin for beginnerssection, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about Bitcoinas originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and blockchain.

