Hong Kong’s main stock index plunges 2.9% to 2021 low as Chinese tech uproar continues





People walk past a sign at Alibaba Group’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China on Saturday May 8. … [+] Many of the country’s biggest tech companies have found themselves trapped in government investigations and potential policy changes. Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg

2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s benchmark dipped 2.9% today to close a 2021 low at 27,153.13 as the uproar around Chinese tech companies continues. Last week’s cybersecurity investigation and DiDi Global sanctioning just days after it was released in the US, along with uncertainty over US and Chinese government policy on Chinese stock exchanges America, raised questions about how and where some of the continent’s fast-growing technologies companies would raise capital, what kind of operational rules they might face in the future, and what kinds of risks await foreign investors in markets. Chinese stocks. This list doesn’t even include questions about the future application of anti-monopoly rules in China against the country’s biggest tech companies following new fines, albeit small this week, against Alibaba and 21 others for irregularities. past mergers. Among the biggest losers were US-listed tech companies including Alibaba, which lost 4.1%, Baidu, down 4.6%, and NetEase, down 3.5%. However, the losses were not confined only to companies listed in the United States. The shorthand video platform Kuaishou, which trades only in Hong Kong, continued its summer swoon, losing 3% to HK $ 160. It traded up to HK $ 415 earlier this year. Electric vehicle suppliers who had been market favorites for the past year now fear they will be caught in the new rules as well. XPeng, which sold shares this month at HK $ 165 in a secondary listing in Hong Kong, plunged 8% to close at HK $ 151.50. DiDi, whose plunge in the United States this week sparked lawsuits and sparked a political storm among critics of China in Washington, DC who want tighter scrutiny of registrations on the mainland, lost 4.6% more yesterday in New York trade Wednesday; it fell another 4.7% in aftermarket trading, dragging investors into its IPO deeper into the red. Chinese companies have been scrambling to list in the United States this year at a time when the U.S. economy and capital markets are inundated with liquidity linked to record U.S. government debt and stimulus spending. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Today’s benchmark Hong Kong Hang Seng index close was the lowest since it closed at 27,147.11 on December 30. See the related post: DiDis $ 3 billion in payday options: who could have won? @rflannerychina

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/russellflannery/2021/07/08/hong-kong-main-stock-index-plunges-29-to-2021-low-as-china-tech-tumult-continues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos