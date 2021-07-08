Blackbird received the Green Economy Mark from the London Stock Exchange





Blackbird’s patented native cloud solution enables businesses to edit and publish content faster in the cloud while eliminating the need for additional storage and processing capacity. Additionally, Blackbird’s architecture minimizes the transport of high-resolution video, dramatically reducing power and bandwidth requirements in data centers. Finally, it reduces the need for on-site equipment and enables remote work which saves the transport of assemblers, teams and material, thus reducing the carbon footprint of companies.

The Green Economy classification, first introduced in 2019, was created to highlight companies and investment funds listed in all segments of the main market of the London Stock Exchange and AIM that are driving the market. global green economy. To qualify for the Green Economy brand, businesses and funds must generate 50% or more of their total annual revenues from products and services that contribute to the global green economy. The underlying methodology incorporates the Green Revenues data model developed by FTSE Russell. It provides a detailed taxonomy of environmental goods, products and services, and is designed to recognize both pure-play green technology companies as well as those from all industries that are making significant contributions to the transition to a sustainable economy. low carbon emission. CEO of Blackbird, Ian mcdonough, mentionned: “We are delighted to have received the Green Economy Mark from the London Stock Exchange, recognizing Blackbird’s contribution to the global green economy. Sustainability and efficiency are values ​​that run through every aspect of our software development. Mark further supports Blackbird, following the release of our recent Sustainability Report, by communicating our green credentials to investors and other stakeholders, highlighting our efforts to support the transition to a low or net zero economy. “ About Blackbird plc Blackbird plc operates in the growing SaaS and cloud video market. He created Blackbird, the world’s most advanced cloud-native computing application suite for video, all underpinned by its lightning-fast codec. Blackbird plc’s patented technology enables precise cloud navigation, playback, viewing and editing. Blackbird enables multiple applications, which are used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, esports, live events and content owners, post-production houses, d ‘other digital video channels for consumers and businesses. Being cloud native, Blackbird eliminates the need for expensive, high-end desktops and can be used from almost anywhere on almost any device. It also allows full visibility into multi-site digital content, improves the time-to-market of live content such as video clips and highlights for digital distribution, and ultimately results in much more efficient monetization. SOURCE Blackbird plc

