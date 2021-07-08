SEC Should Investigate Didi IPO Fiasco, Sen. Van Hollen Says





“The SEC should thoroughly investigate this incident to see if investors have been intentionally misled by Didi’s public disclosures,” Van Hollen told CNN Business in a statement.

Within days, Didi’s share price collapsed, costing American investors dearly.

Didi’s market value fell to $ 57 billion at Wednesday’s close, from nearly $ 70 billion on the first day of trading. The stock fell another 7% in pre-market trading Thursday morning as Chinese tech stocks fell.

“US investors must be assured that companies listed on US stock exchanges do not engage in fraud and should have access to information about the risks posed by investing in foreign companies, especially those influenced by governments. foreigners, ”said Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland. , said in the statement. In a statement released on Sunday, Didi said he would “strive to rectify any issues, improve its risk prevention awareness and technological capabilities, protect the privacy and security of user data, and continue to provide secure and convenient services to its users “. The SEC did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Bipartite outrage Van Hollen defended a bill signed last year by former President Donald Trump who demands that companies listed in the United States be held to American auditing standards and establish that they are not owned or controlled by a foreign government. By law, companies that fail to comply with U.S. auditing standards for three consecutive years will be kicked out of U.S. stock exchanges. There is bipartisan outrage over Didi’s situation. Republican Senator Marco Rubio told the Financial Times that it was “reckless and irresponsible” for Didi to be allowed to sell shares. “Even if the stock rebounds, US investors still have no idea of ​​the company’s financial strength as the Chinese Communist Party is preventing US regulators from reviewing the books,” Rubio told the UK newspaper. “It endangers the investments of American retirees and sends desperately needed US dollars to Beijing.”

