Business
These UK stocks are expected to pay exceptional dividends, study finds
An employee is reflected in a glass display featuring the London Stock Exchange Group Plc logo at its offices in London, UK, Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Simon Dawson | Bloomberg via Getty Images
LONDON FTSE 100 total dividend payouts set to increase by one quarter this year to 76.9 billion ($ 106.3 million), meaning the UK’s flagship index is expected to return 3.7% for 2021, according to data aggregated by UK broker AJ Bell.
At the same time, the index’s average dividend coverage ratio, which measures the number of times a company can pay dividends to its shareholders, improved to 1.83 times, its highest level since 2014.
To complement the higher dividends, many FTSE 100 companies have started announcing share buybacks. A total of twelve companies have so far announced buyouts totaling $ 7.2 billion: Barclays, Berkeley, BP, CRH, Diageo, Ferguson, NatWest, Rightmove, Sage, Standard Chartered, Unilever and Vodafone.
Share buybacks occur when a company buys its own shares in the open market, causing the share price to rise.
AJ Bell pointed out in a report Wednesday that investors will need to take a close look at the 10 companies that are expected to make the highest payouts to shareholders this year, as several have been forced to cut dividends during tough times.
Top 10 producers
Rio Tinto is the highest performing individual stock on the FTSE 100, with an expected return of 12%, followed by BHP at 9.2%, Imperial Brands at 8.7% and Evraz at 8.5%.
“The forecast for returns in the order of 10% may make investors a bit suspicious, given the shocking record of companies that were previously expected to generate such exceptional returns, including Vodafone, Shell, Evraz itself and when they were. still in the FTSE 100 Royal Mail, Marks & Spencer and Centrica, ”said Russ Mold, chief investment officer of AJ Bell.
“All of them had to generate a return greater than 10% at one time or another and all instead reduced the dividend.”
Mold added that China’s dissatisfaction with soaring iron ore prices could lead some investors to question the likelihood of such a one-off payment from Rio Tinto. The consensus of analysts does not anticipate a new performance in 2022, he stressed.
The other top 10 companies are Persimmon (7.7%), Admiral Group (7.6%), M&G (7.5%), British American Tobacco (7.5%), Anglo American (7.2%) and Phoenix Group (6.9%).
Miners and banks also dominate the list of 10 companies expected to make the largest individual contribution to the total FTSE 100 dividend increase of 15.3 billion this year, the report pointed out, along with HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest.
“Dividend aristocrats”
Mold suggested that investors will need to weigh the concentration risk of the danger of having too much exposure to a particular sector or type of stock in relation to dividends as well as earnings, a problem often associated with research. of income on the UK stock market.
He also pointed out that historically, the most profitable stocks have not turned out to be the best long-term investments.
Often times, defending a high return can be a burden on a business, as it absorbs money for a vital investment in the underlying business, or can be a sign that the business is in trouble and investors demand such a high return to offset the (perceived) risks associated with owning stock, ”Mold said.
“The strongest long-term performance often comes from companies with the best long-term dividend growth records because they offer the dream combination of higher dividends and a higher share price. Obligate.”
The FTSE 100 currently has 15 companies that can show a 10-year history of dividend growth, with nine companies having dropped that list since the pandemic.
Industrial equipment leasing company Ashtead tops the list, with a total return of 3,425.4% between 2011 and 2020, followed by Intermediate Capital at 1,031.1% and the London Stock Exchange at 991.2% .
The companies Mold calls “dividend aristocrats” are: Scottish Mortgage (865%), Spirax-Sarco (734.8%), Halma (703.4%), Croda (369.4%), RELX (368 , 6%), DCC (311.8%), Diageo (259.2%), Hargreaves Lansdown (258.7%), United Utilities (175.2%), National Grid (163.5%), Sage ( 94%) and British American Tobacco (69.9%).
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/08/these-uk-stocks-are-expected-to-pay-bumper-dividends-research-says.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]