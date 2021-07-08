These UK stocks are expected to pay exceptional dividends, study finds

An employee is reflected in a glass display featuring the London Stock Exchange Group Plc logo at its offices in London, UK, Thursday, January 2, 2020.

LONDON FTSE 100 total dividend payouts set to increase by one quarter this year to 76.9 billion ($ 106.3 million), meaning the UK’s flagship index is expected to return 3.7% for 2021, according to data aggregated by UK broker AJ Bell.

At the same time, the index’s average dividend coverage ratio, which measures the number of times a company can pay dividends to its shareholders, improved to 1.83 times, its highest level since 2014.

To complement the higher dividends, many FTSE 100 companies have started announcing share buybacks. A total of twelve companies have so far announced buyouts totaling $ 7.2 billion: Barclays, Berkeley, BP, CRH, Diageo, Ferguson, NatWest, Rightmove, Sage, Standard Chartered, Unilever and Vodafone.

Share buybacks occur when a company buys its own shares in the open market, causing the share price to rise.

AJ Bell pointed out in a report Wednesday that investors will need to take a close look at the 10 companies that are expected to make the highest payouts to shareholders this year, as several have been forced to cut dividends during tough times.

Top 10 producers

Rio Tinto is the highest performing individual stock on the FTSE 100, with an expected return of 12%, followed by BHP at 9.2%, Imperial Brands at 8.7% and Evraz at 8.5%.

“The forecast for returns in the order of 10% may make investors a bit suspicious, given the shocking record of companies that were previously expected to generate such exceptional returns, including Vodafone, Shell, Evraz itself and when they were. still in the FTSE 100 Royal Mail, Marks & Spencer and Centrica, ”said Russ Mold, chief investment officer of AJ Bell.

“All of them had to generate a return greater than 10% at one time or another and all instead reduced the dividend.”