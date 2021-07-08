Deliveroo raises its sales forecast after a strong first half of 2021 | Deliveroo

Takeout delivery company Deliveroo has raised its sales forecast this year after strong growth in the first six months of 2021, a period that included its rocky stock market listing.

Deliveroo said on Thursday that he expected the value of transactions through its platform in 2021 to be between 50% and 60% higher than in 2020, suggesting that the total of transactions could be well over 6 billion dollars for the year.

The company’s fortunes have changed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In April 2020, Deliveroo warned that there had been a significant drop in revenues when UK governments imposed nationwide lockdowns. Yet at the end of the year it was preparing to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange as repeated lockdowns boosted demand for door-to-door delivery.

Transaction volumes on the Deliveroos platform increased to reach 1.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021. This is a 76% increase compared to the period from April to June in 2020 and a increase of 100 million compared to the first three months of 2021.

Analysts are focusing on business performance as vaccination programs ease lockdown restrictions. Some consumer spending has already returned to restaurants and pubs in the UK, but Deliveroo is hoping it can retain customers who have become regulars during the shutdowns, even when restrictions are completely removed in England, its main market, after July 19. .

However, the company said it expected the average order value to fall back to pre-pandemic levels as families return to dining out rather than at home.

In April, Deliveroo said it was difficult to say how much of this growth was due to the specific circumstances of the current foreclosure restrictions in some of our markets.

He also said he would continue to invest in new growth opportunities in the second half of the year. Brakes on profitability meant gross profits from those sales would be in the lower half of his previous forecast, between 7.5% and 7.75% of the deal’s value, he said. That could amount to gross profits of around $ 470 million, although that doesn’t factor in many costs.

Shares rose 4.5% in morning trading Thursday, to 335p, their highest since the day they were floated on the IPO, as improving selling prospects seemed to give investors hope that Deliveroo will be able to reduce significant losses related to the construction of the business. and significant spending on marketing, including sponsoring the England men’s football team for the Euro 2020 final. It lost 226 million in 2020, according to documents filed before its IPO in March.

Registration for the tutor’s professional messaging system

Deliveroos shares collapsed when they went public amid investor concerns about how they might achieve profitability, despite growing user numbers. The shares lost 26% of their value on the first day of trading and are still well below 390p, the lower end of Deliveroos’ target price when it floated.

Prominent investment managers have questioned whether Deliveroo would be able to turn clients into profits given fierce competition from competitors such as Just Eat Takeaway and Uber Eats, and restaurants. They also highlighted the risk of additional costs if it were forced to recognize workers who, according to Deliveroo, are independent contractors as employees.

On Wednesday, it announced it would hire 400 new workers in tech roles to support its expansion. The new services include an agreement with Waitrose, the supermarket owned by John Lewis, to deliver groceries quickly. The deal puts Deliveroo up against new entrants in the growing fast grocery delivery market, including Weezy, Gorillas and Getir.