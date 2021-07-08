Biden targeting Class I rail mergers: report

Written by William C. Vantuono, Editor-in-Chief

The Biden administration will issue an executive order shortly ordering federal regulators to address consolidation and perceived anti-competitive pricing in rail, shipping and industries as part of a broad effort to dull the power of big business to dominate industries, according to a June 8 wall. Street Journal article by journalists Tedd Mann and Andrew Restuccia.

As part of an executive order expected this week, the administration will ask the Federal Maritime Commission and the Surface Transportation Board to tackle what it calls a consolidation and aggressive pricing model that has made it very expensive for businesses. American transport of goods to market. , the WSJ said in his story, Biden to Target Railroads, Ocean Shipping in Executive Order, who quoted an unidentified person person familiar with the situation.

The Administration says the relatively small number of major players in the shipping trade and freight rail industry in the United States has allowed companies to charge unreasonable fees, the WSJ mentionned. In the case of the seven Class I freight railways, the consolidation gave the railways a monopoly over sections of the country where theirs are the only freight tracks, the person said.

The call to crack down on shipping and freight is one facet of a multi-pronged executive decree that will be one of Mr Bidens’ most sweeping unilateral economic policy moves to date, noted the WSJ. The Democratic president, who has stacked his administration with a cohort of advisers skeptical of corporate power and market dominance, is trying to blunt big business while introducing more competition into areas of the economy. The result, argues the administration, will be more leverage for small businesses and individual workers, and less ability for a few large businesses to dictate conditions for the economy as a whole.

In its actions targeting the transport sector, the Administration highlights what it calls the dangers of consolidation. Three alliances control 80% of the shipping market, the person close to the decree said. In 2000, this person said that the top 10 shipping companies controlled only 12% of ocean freight business. The White House says dominance came at a cost to U.S. exporters, allowing companies to get higher rates and wield greater power to charge fees like demurrage, essentially late fees on demurrage. shipments that are not picked up from freight terminals on time.

A wave of combinations in the 1990s left the United States with just seven Class I freight railroads, although STB merger rules in place since President George W. Bush’s administration have effectively prevented a further consolidation, the WSJ Noted. Still, the White House argues that the current state of the industry leaves the railways with efficient duopolies across much of the country and local monopolies, meaning customers have little leverage to negotiate deals. price. Executive decree will encourage STB to adopt long-standing proposed rule on so-called reciprocal or competitive switching(what the Association of American Railroads calls the forced access publisher), the practice whereby shippers served by a single railway can request offers from a neighboring competing railway if the service is available. The competing railway would pay an access charge to the monopoly railway, but could win the shipper market by offering a lower price.

The STB proposed a competitive switching rule in 2016, but has yet to follow through. Any move would likely spark a major struggle with freight and AAR, which has long opposed politics. The consolidation led to a much-needed rationalization of the system 25 years ago, but the net result is that many shippers are subject to a market-dominating railroad, said a government official briefed on the White House’s proposal for the STB.

The White House will also encourage the STB to consider proposals that would force railways to come up with tariffs that would better allow shippers to tinker with routes on competing rail networks in order to reduce costs, and more easily bring cases to the court. STB to challenge the railroad tariffs, this person said.

the the Wall Street newspaper cited the dispute over Gulf Coast passenger rail service involving Amtrak, CSX and Norfolk Southern, and competition between CN and Canadian Pacific to acquire Kansas City Southern, both of which the STB faces as the regulator has faced one of its busiest workloads in years.

Wilner weighs

Commenting on the pending decree,Age of the railwayCapitol Hill Contributing Editor Frank N. Wilner, whose new book,Railways and economic regulation, will be published at the end of the summer by Simmons-Boardman Books, observed:

The STB, as an independent regulatory body (and this also applies to the Federal Maritime Commission) has no legal obligation to follow the decrees. However, neither the ICC nor the STB have ever challenged a decree. In fact, from a practical point of view, actual independence from the executive branch is more of a myth. This is so for three reasons:

First, the president appoints a permanent president of the STB, the CEO of the STB, who controls the file and, in theory, should share the president’s goals. In fact, on three occasions since Congress gave that authority to the President in 1969, the President has demoted two Presidents. In 1985, Republican Reese A. Taylor was demoted by Republican President Ronald Reagan in favor of Republican Heather J. Gradison; and in 1995, Democrat Gail C. McDonald was demoted by Democratic President Bill Clinton in favor of Democrat Linda J. Morgan.

Second, a member of the STB who is running for a second term must be appointed by the president. Snubbing a decree is not a re-appointment strategy.

Third, while Congress determines the budgets of the STB, the Executive Branch Management and Budget Office and the President, through an intimidator, have significant influence in this process.

Perhaps former Senator George A. Smathers (D-Fla.) Said it best in 1957 in reference to the Interstate Commerce Commission, predecessor of the STB: the Interstate Commerce Commission is independent of everyone. , with the exception of the President, Congress, the courts, the civil service. Commission, the Budget Office and public opinion.