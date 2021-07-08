Flow Beverage Corp. receives approval to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)

TORONTO – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Flow Beverage Corp. (the Company or Flow), is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its subordinate voting shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol “FLOW”. The Company anticipates that its subordinate voting shares will begin trading on the TSX on July 14, 2021.

Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder and Executive Chairman of Flow, said: We are absolutely delighted to announce our TSX debut. We are very grateful to our supporters who have helped Flow establish a large customer base across North America. We believe that favorable winds of sustainability, consumption of premium products and demand for products that are better for you and the planet will continue to accelerate market share gains for the Flow brand.

On June 29, 2021, the Company completed its reverse takeover transaction through a three-way merger with RG One Corp. and Flow Water Inc. (the Transaction) and as part of the Transaction, the name of the Company was changed to Flow Beverage Corp. and the Company continued under the federal laws of Canada. In connection with the transaction, the company filed an annual information form which details the transaction and the resulting issuer in detail, and the company also filed the financial results of Flow Water Inc. (Flow Water) for the periods of three and six months ending in April. 30, 2021 (T2 2021 and YTD T2 2021, respectively) on SEDAR.

Maurizio Patarnello, Managing Director of Flows, said: We are very pleased with the 97% net sales growth in the first half of fiscal 2021. We also significantly improved the gross margin to 32% in first half of fiscal 2021 and growing to 35% in the second quarter of 2021. We are accelerating our growth strategy by expanding distribution with major retailers in North America and through our direct-to-consumer and subscription models . We continue to invest in brand awareness and activation at the point of sale, and have strengthened our leadership team to support our future growth.

Main financial and operational highlights in the second quarter and since the start of the year:

74% increase in net sales to $ 11.3 million in Q2 2021 (97% increase to $ 20.3 million YTD Q2 2021);

the gross margin increased to 35% for the second quarter of 2021 (32% of the current year in the second quarter of 2021), an increase over the gross margin of 27% for the comparative period of the previous year ( 9% of the current fiscal year in the second quarter of 2020);

signed more than 35 regional direct store distribution (DSD) contracts in the United States;

with permission from Publix in April 2021, added over 971 key distribution points in the state of Florida;

launch of three new collagen-infused references: Meyer Lemon, Blood Orange and Pomegranate flavors in the United States and Canada;

launched Original 1 liter, two organic flavors and multipack in more than 934 target locations nationwide in April 2021;

acquired and installed 2 new TetraPak manufacturing lines which increased manufacturing capacity to over 350 million units per year; and,

launched the Beautiful Inside and Out celebrity spring / summer campaign, featuring Shawn Mendes, Halle Barry, Russell Westbrook, Taboo, Hannah Bronfman and Paloma Elsesser, garnering over 4.8 billion impressions to date.

The annual information form and full second quarter results are available under the Flow Beverage Corp. profile. (formerly RG One Corp.) on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Presentation to investors

Flow is pleased to provide an updated investor presentation, which is accessible on the company’s new corporate website: investors.flowhydration.com.

About the flow

Flow is a premium alkaline spring water company with a diverse line of health and wellness focused beverages sold online and at retailers across North America. Flow’s premium alkaline spring water comes in an original range of award-winning, unflavored organic flavors, in sizes ranging from 330ml to 1 liter.

Due to its unique artesian spring sources, Flow products contain natural electrolytes and essential minerals, and its original and flavored water products have an alkaline pH. As part of its continued innovation in ‘better for you’ functional drinks, Flow recently launched a new line of collagen infused waters with natural flavors.

Founded in 2014 by serial and mission-driven entrepreneur Nicholas Reichenbach, Flow is highly dedicated to sustainability and is a B-Corp certified company whose purpose is “to bring well-being to the world through positive power. some water “. Flow has set itself the goal of being a sustainable brand, packaging its products in up to 75% renewable resource-based Tetra Pak cartons using sustainable operations.

Flow products are available online at flowhydration.com, and are sold in over 20,000 stores in the United States and Canada, including Target, Walmart, Costco, Whole Foods Market, Stop & Shop, Publix, Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart, Farm Boy, Sprouts Farmers Market, Safeway, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, Giant Eagle, Bristol Farms, Raley’s, and Duane Reade, among others.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information regarding our goals and strategies to achieve those goals, as well as information regarding our beliefs, plans, expectations, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as may, should, should, might, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, plan, predict, believe or continue, although not all forward-looking statements are made. do not contain these words. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of helping the reader understand Flow and its activities, transactions, prospects and risks at any given time in the context of possible historical and future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not not be suitable for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied by them. forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are: impact and spread of COVID-19; ability to achieve and manage growth; the inability to expand sales capabilities; changes in consumer preferences; criticism of conditioned water; maintain brand image and product quality; limited or unavailable spring water sources; inability to package products; increased competition; accurately estimate demand; maintain relationships with distributors and vendors; the changing retail landscape; incorrect product design or development; misrepresentation of product information; income derived entirely from packaged beverages; cost increases or material shortages; fluctuation in quarterly operating results; no guarantee of profitability; fluctuations in foreign currencies; changes in government regulations; contamination or recalls of ingredients or finished products; loss of intellectual property rights; litigation; future tax rates; catastrophic events; climate change; seasonal business; dependence on key information systems and third party service providers; ability to securely store confidential information; maintenance and upgrading of information technology systems; conflict of interest; double class share structure; potential volatility of the share price; no active market insurance for equities; lack of dividends; global financial situation; publication of inaccurate or unfavorable research and reports; operating history; and management and conflicts of interest. Therefore, all forward-looking statements contained in this document are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the results or developments that we anticipate will materialize, or even if they materialize substantially. , whether they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operations. Unless otherwise indicated or the context indicates to the contrary, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or modify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information. , future events or otherwise. , unless required by applicable law.