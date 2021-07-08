Shares of digital brands surge past revenue forecast





By Robb M. Stewart Digital Brands Inc. is forecasting a roughly 100% increase in second-quarter revenue over the previous three months, triggering a rally in its shares early Thursday. In morning trading, the stock was up 22% to $ 6.45. The company, which offers clothing through a number of brands on a direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis, said the quarter only included six and a half weeks of revenue from recently acquired Harper & Jones LLC. Digital Brands posted net sales of $ 408,000 in the first quarter, badly damaged after the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the start of its new designer Bailey 44 until fall 2020 and limited its line’s inventory DSTLD. Hil Davis, chief executive of the company, said Digital Brands expects improved operating results in the second quarter and significantly improved results in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, now that it has sufficient cash and inventory. to support expected operating levels. Since closing its $ 10 million initial public offering in May, when it also closed the cash and stock acquisition of Harper & Jones, Digital Brands said it has started shipping the Bailey 44 products to wholesale accounts, with a significant acceleration in wholesale reservation orders for the fall. 2021 that are in line with the pre-pandemic wholesale level. He said shipment of inventory for DSTLD started arriving at the company’s warehouse in late May, with the majority scheduled to arrive from mid-July to mid-September. Digital Brands said its revenue estimates do not include any impact from its planned acquisition of privately-held Stateside, which it says will increase revenue and operating results in 2021. Write to Robb M. Stewart at [email protected]

