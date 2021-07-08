Explanation: How China’s crackdown will target offshore ads





HONG KONG (Reuters) – China’s securities regulator is setting up a team to review Chinese companies’ plans for overseas initial public offerings (IPOs), sources with knowledge of the matter said, including those using a corporate structure which, according to Beijing, has led to abuse. FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS / Thomas Peter Chinese companies seeking to register overseas will also need approval from the relevant ministry, the sources told Reuters, breaking a decades-old deal that did not require them to seek the formal green light. Chinese authorities. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) team will primarily target companies seeking to register overseas using structures known as Variable Interest Entities (VIEs), three people said. knowing the subject. The VIE structure has enabled dozens of leading companies in the country to register abroad. Here are the answers to some key questions about VIE: HOW DOES THE LIFE STRUCTURE WORK? The VIE structure was created two decades ago to help circumvent Chinese rules restricting foreign investment in a number of sensitive sectors such as media and telecommunications. In a VIE, a Chinese company creates an offshore company for the purpose of overseas listing that allows foreign investors to buy shares. The offshore company is making a series of deals with the owner (s) of the local Chinese company, which operates the business in China, to secure a 100% economic interest in the company, Jefferies analysts wrote Thursday. . This structure is designed for companies in sectors where China will only license local Chinese companies such as the Internet, education, data center and media industry, analysts said. by Jefferies. WHY CHINESE COMPANIES USE THE LIFE STRUCTURE? The market has seen overseas registered companies adopt the VIE structure to allow their listing on a foreign stock exchange, as direct foreign ownership in the shares of the Chinese company is limited. The VIE structure has been adopted by many Chinese technology companies listed overseas or seeking to be listed overseas. This structure allows foreign investors to invest and hold shares in a listed company that is incorporated abroad and operates and owns businesses that would otherwise be subject to foreign ownership restrictions in the relevant place of operation, a said Ivy Wong, Baker McKenzies Asia Pacific Capital Markets. practice chair. WHAT IS THE REGULATORY FRAMEWORK FOR LIFE REGISTRATION? There is no effective regulatory framework in China for listings of companies structured as VIEs. Since these companies are incorporated abroad, Chinese regulators have no direct authority over their overseas listing plans. These companies can go public abroad as long as they meet the listing requirements of that specific stock market. In 2018, China published rules on China Depositary Receipts, or CDRs, paving the way for the IPO of overseas-listed tech giants that are typically VIE structured. Chinese electric scooter maker Ninebot Ltd became the first such company to be listed on the Shanghai Nasdaq-style STAR market in 2020. HOW COULD THINGS CHANGE UNDER NEW RULES? U.S. IPOs of Chinese companies will be difficult, if not impossible in the near term, due to promises from China to tighten their oversight, bankers and investors told Reuters this week. The first known victim of the new rules, the Chinese medical data group LinkDoc Technology Ltd put aside its plans for an IPO in the United States using the VIE structure. Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Alexander Smith

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/china-regulation-vie/explainer-how-chinese-clampdown-will-target-offshore-listings-idUSL3N2OK1GV

