Italian watchdog launches investigation into TIM sports streaming deal





The logo of Internet streaming service DAZN is pictured in its office in Tokyo, Japan on March 21, 2017. Photo taken on March 21, 2017. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon / File Photo

TIM relies on football to promote pay TV and broadband services

Authority warns that DAZN deal could affect competition MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) – Italy’s competition regulator announced on Thursday that it had opened an investigation into an agreement between sports streaming app DAZN and Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) over Serie A matches, believing that this could affect competition. Betting on football to promote its broadband and pay-TV services, TIM has entered into a technical and distribution agreement with DAZN, which has secured the rights to broadcast matches of Italy’s premier football league in the past. next three seasons for 2.5 billion euros ($ 2.95 billion). ). Under the deal, TIM will cover more than 40% of the annual payments DAZN, owned by Access Industries of billionaire Len Blavatnik, has to make to Serie A, according to a document seen by Reuters. But the watchdog warned that aspects of the deal “could lead to significant distortions of competition”, limiting the competitive development of the pay-TV market and related activities, including fixed-line retail, wholesale to broadband and mobile telecommunications. The authority said it would assess whether some of the competition concerns could be alleviated by taking measures such as a possible suspension of clauses to limit DAZN’s ability to distribute its services on other platforms. He said he could impose precautionary measures if “irreparable and serious damage” to competition arises during the investigation, which is due to be concluded by June 30, 2022. TIM shares lost 3.1% at 12:55 GMT against a 2.5% drop in the Italian blue chip index (.FTMIB). In a detailed response to the watchdog’s decision, TIM said it was confident that after discussions with the authority all aspects of the case would be clarified. He added that the deal with DAZN was aimed at stimulating “competition in the pay-TV market, viewing streaming content and accelerating the country’s digitization process for the benefit of all customers and telecommunications operators.” DAZN CEO for Italy and Spain, Veronica Diquattro, said at an event in Milan that the company believes it has behaved appropriately and has always acted within the rules of the market. Comcast-owned pay-TV operator SKY Italia (CMCSA.O), which launched its broadband service last year, and other TIM competitors had challenged the telephone group’s deal with DAZN on antitrust grounds , claiming that this could strengthen TIM’s already dominant position in the broadband market. Read more ($ 1 = 0.8480 euros) Reporting by Elvira Pollina Editing by Barbara Lewis, Mark Potter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

