U.S. equity futures tumble as investors worry about economic recovery, while bond yields fall for 8th day in a row

Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. U.S. equity futures fell sharply on Thursday as doubts settled over the strength of the global economic recovery and concerns grew over the variant of the coronavirus delta. Meanwhile, bond yields fell for the eighth consecutive session, with investors betting that inflation would be lower than expected. S&P 500 futures fell 1% in European trading on Thursday, after the US benchmark rose 0.34% a day earlier. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.05% and Dow Jones futures slipped 1.08%. Stocks fell sharply in Asia overnight as concerns about economic growth and the new variant of covid mounted. China’s CSI 300 fell 1.02% and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.88%. It was a similar story in Europe on Thursday, with the continent-wide Stoxx 600 down 1.19% and London’s FTSE 100 down 1.34%. Bond yields, which move in the opposite direction of prices, have fallen around the world. In the United States, the yield on the main 10-year US Treasury note slipped 6.1 basis points to 1.260% in European trade, putting it on track for its eighth consecutive decline and around its lowest since February. Investors have become more cautious in recent weeks as signs have emerged that global growth may be slightly weaker than expected as countries continue to battle the coronavirus. Meanwhile, rapid growth and high inflation in the United States have raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will reduce its support sooner than initially expected. Analysts were divided on the movements in the bond market. Some said it showed investors were concerned about the impact of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 delta variant on countries’ economic recovery. Bonds are considered safe havens and generally rise in bad economic news. Commerzbank FX analyst Thu Lan Nguyen gave a different explanation, stating: “Since the last [Federal Reserve] At the meeting, concerns about the possible reaction of the US central bank to inflation risks, allowing them to run out of control, subsided. »Bond yields tend to fall in line with inflation expectations. The dollar index has remained relatively strong despite falling US bond yields. It slipped 0.08% to 92.58, but it was well above the sub-90 reading seen just over two months earlier. Michael Brown, analyst at currency exchange firm Caxton, said traders seemed more focused on what central banks were doing than on longer-term bond yields. The minutes of the Fed’s meeting last week were released on Wednesday and showed policymakers could start reducing their support for the economy sooner than initially expected, thanks to rapid growth in the United States. But the minutes showed that other officials disagreed with this position and preferred caution. The division left investors guessing the most likely course of action. Elsewhere in the markets, bitcoin fell 5.9% as general risk sentiment hit the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Oil prices also fell sharply, with Brent crude down 1.31% to $ 72.47 per barrel and WTI crude down 1.61% to $ 71.04 per barrel.

