A wise move? Listing in London could open the floodgates for fintech

The Wise logo can be seen on a smartphone in front of a stock chart displayed in this illustration taken on June 18, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) – Wise’s record direct listing has been a relief for other tech companies looking to go public in the coming months, with bankers handling those deals and post-Brexit in London.

A souring of sentiment over IPOs of tech companies in the UK capital had manifested itself in the disastrous post-IPO trades of Deliveroo (ROO.L) and Alphawave (AWE.L).

But Wise’s £ 7.9bn ($ 10.9bn) valuation and subsequent market performance in London’s very first direct listing appear to want to allay concerns that it is not as receptive to technology companies than other places such as New York or Amsterdam.

“London has the potential to be a global fintech hub, and someone like Wise’s stock market listing offers options to other companies,” said Rosh Wijayarathna, managing director of the banking division. Silicon Valley Bank business.

Wijayarathna, whose bank has funded numerous London-listed companies, told Reuters there are 10 to 12 tech companies, including several fintechs, planning to list on the London Stock Exchange within the next year.

“Not only do you have the flexibility of the options, but you can also order the kind of ratings that you can get anywhere else,” Wijayarathna added.

Wise (WISEa.L), a cross-border payments company formerly known as TransferWise, made its market debut on Wednesday, becoming the largest tech company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

“The listing of Wise has been a huge success and very positive for the London market in terms of validation as the ideal listing location for high growth tech and fintech companies,” James Fleming, co-head of the bank, capital markets and Citi’s board in the UK and Ireland, said.

The Wise deal was structured as a sale of existing shares, known as a direct listing, rather than a traditional IPO, potentially paving the way for others. Read more

For the interactive version click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/2TF6n1L

WORD TO THE SAGE

Companies such as Britain’s Checkout.com and WorldRemit and Swedish ‘buy now, pay later’ giant Klarna, who is Europe’s biggest tech unicorn, are among bankers who plan to go public in the last 12 months. to the next 18 months.

And while bankers are unwilling to name any names, they expect companies to now consider an initial public offering, direct listing, or merger with a Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicle (SPAC), some of which from September.

But while Wise has raised hopes, potential market newbies and their bankers will first carefully monitor how Wise shares trade after their initial jump. A sharp drop in equities could easily undermine confidence and undermine London’s listing ambitions.

Wise shares started trading at 800 pence and by 3.30 p.m. GMT on Thursday they had risen to 960 pence.

Professor John Colley, Associate Dean at Warwick Business School, has doubts about the valuation implied by such awards, especially given the fierce competition in the payments industry.

Colley noted that Wise’s share price as a multiple of sales was around 20 times earnings.

“That’s the kind of rating you would give to… a Google or an Amazon,” said Colley.

However, sources close to the Wise deal, citing analyst estimates that were provided to investors ahead of the listing, said that a valuation of £ 8 billion was 13 times the projected profit for 2022, which was consistent with its payment peers.

Regardless of how Wise’s shares trade, such a rating will be an indicator for other companies, said Keith Grose, head of international affairs at US fintech Plaid.

“These types of extremely public success stories within a market serve as an incentive and example for the next generation of entrepreneurs and founders,” added Grose, whose business is growing in Britain. .

($ 1 = 0.7266 pounds)

Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sujata Rao and Alexander Smith

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.