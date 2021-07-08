Business
What are the stock markets saying? Investor confidence is on the rise
Investment in the private sector, of which the construction activity is a key component along with the purchase of machinery and equipment, depends on a multitude of factors, including the level of interest rates; utilization rate and vacancy rate; income streams and corporate profits; and the availability of venture capital and / or government financial assistance.
All of these factors come together in one two-word sentence, “investor confidence”.
Currently, investor confidence is on the rise.
A primary indicator of investor confidence is found in the stock market. In North America at least, the stock indexes are buzzing more than well.
The NASDAQ took a hiatus in May, but in June it resumed its bullish march, again setting a record. The S&P 500 and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) joined the NASDAQ to hit new highs in the past month. Only the Dow Jones Industrials Index, which set a record in May, failed to reach a new high in June.
The DJI was the only one of the four major indices shown in Table 1 to post a month-over-month decline in June and it was barely negative, -0.1%.
The NASDAQ was + 5.5% month over month in June and + 44.2% year over year. As impressive as this year-over-year gain was, the Russell 2000 Index, which captures the performance of small-cap stocks in the United States, was + 60.4% year-on-year.
With the exception of some iShares indices for emerging and pre-emerging markets, the five North American indices have once again taken the lead on the world stage (see Table 2 and Chart 4).
The Nikkei 225, STOXX Europe, German DAX 30, Shanghai Composite, Hong Kong Hang Seng and London FTSE indices recorded respectable year-over-year increases ranging from + 14% to + 29%. Nonetheless, they lag behind the smallest increase achieved by the five US-Canada indices, the + 30.0% y / y achieved by the TSX.
Construction-related actions
If the NASDAQ is + 44.2% yoy and Apple (AAPL) + 50.2% yoy, a half-year-on-year equity appreciation would seem like a good goal to aim for. How are listed companies doing in construction-related fields?
The following provides year-over-year stock price results (i.e., June 2021 “close” versus June 2020 “close”) for a representative sample: United Rentals Inc. (URI), + 114.0%; Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), + 72.0%; Groupe Pulte Inc. (PHM), + 60.4%; Stantec (STN), + 44.6%; Armstrong World Industries (AWI), + 37.6%; and The Home Depot Inc. (HD), + 27.3%.
Table 1: Stock markets – performance of key indices – June 30, 2021
Sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Table: ConstructConnect.
Chart 1: American stock markets June 30, 2021
Latest data points are for June 30, 2021.
The vertical red lines indicate the major “dips” of February 2009 for the indices.
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Automated quotes from stockbrokers (NASDAQ), Reuters and Yahoo.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Graph 2: Performances of the main stock market indices over the last 12 months
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Chart 3: Performance of the main stock market indices since the 2008-09 decline
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Table 2: Main national and international stock market indices – June 30, 2021
'"Stock symbols" are in parentheses. MSCI (formerly Morgan Stanley Capital International) is a leading provider of investment decision support tools, with indices as its specialty. "iShares" is a website specializing in "exchange-traded funds", or ETFs, managed by BlackRock Investments LLC.
Data source: “finance.yahoo.com”
Table: ConstructConnect.
Graph 4: Stock market performance: United States and Canada vs Rest of the world
Year after year at the end of the month, June 30, 2021
iShares is a website specializing in “exchange-traded funds”, or ETFs, managed by BlackRock Investments LLC.
Data source: “finance.yahoo.com”
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Chart 5: New York Stock Exchange: Dow-Jones Industrials (30)
The shaded areas indicate the 2 previous recessions of the century (collapse of ‘dot.com’ in 2001 and great recession from 1 08 to 2 09). The chart shows the month-end closing numbers. The last data point is for June 30, 2021.
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Chart 6: New York Stock Exchange: Standard and Poor’s (500)
The shaded areas indicate the 2 previous recessions of the century (collapse of ‘dot.com’ in 2001 and great recession from 1 08 to 2 09). The chart shows the month-end closing numbers. The last data point is for June 30, 2021.
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Chart 7: NASDAQ Composite Index
The shaded areas indicate the 2 previous recessions of the century (collapse of ‘dot.com’ in 2001 and great recession from 1 08 to 2 09). The chart shows the month-end closing numbers. The last data point is for June 30, 2021.
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Chart 8: S & P / TSX Composite Index: Toronto Stock Exchange
Shaded area indicates Canada’s previous recession in the current century (Q4 2008 to Q2 2009; no “point.com” collapse). The chart shows the month-end closing numbers. The last data point is for June 30, 2021.
Data sources: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Standard and Poor’s (S&P), National Association of
Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE) and Reuters.
Graphics: ConstructConnect.
Alex Carrick is Chief Economist for ConstructConnect. He has given presentations across North America on the outlook for construction in the United States, Canada and around the world. Mr. Carrick has been with the company since 1985. Links to his many articles are posted on Twitter. @ConstructConnx, which has 50,000 subscribers.
